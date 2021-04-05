Which states require accelerated sales tax payments?

Numerous states require some form of accelerated or advance sales tax payments for high-volume taxpayers. After all, the sooner sales tax revenue is remitted, the sooner states can use or invest it — and the less likely businesses are to spend it elsewhere. However, state sales tax filing requirements are also subject to change. In the past few months, both Massachusetts and Mississippi altered certain sales tax payment deadlines.

Massachusetts establishes advance payment requirements

Massachusetts recently announced taxpayers would have 30 days after the close of the tax period to remit sales and use tax, room occupancy tax, meals tax, and marijuana retail taxes for tax periods ending after April 1, 2021. Previously, the taxes were due 20 days after the close of the tax period. Yet Massachusetts also established new advance payment requirements for taxpayers with more than $150,000 in cumulative tax liability for the immediately preceding calendar year (with some exceptions). This is the first step toward Governor Charlie Baker’s controversial plan to establish real-time sales tax remittance in the Bay State. The next step, if approved, would require all retailers and credit card processors to remit sales tax daily.

Mississippi eliminates accelerated sales tax payments