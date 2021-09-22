Life lessons from import tax – Wacky Tax Wednesday

“I got a bill from a shipping company today,” said my daughter during a recent video call. “I think it’s for the cards Dad sent me last month. It says something about administration fees and import taxes.” For context, my daughter is settling into her first year of university, in France. While I was helping her relocate in August, my husband paid too much money to quickly send her a couple of birthday cards. (It’s a long story.) He sent the envelope from our local post office, where he was helped by a brand-new employee. In retrospect, the commercial invoice he was told to fill out was likely the wrong type of invoice; he probably could have shipped the cards as documents because they’re paper of little or no commercial value. Never having had a daughter in France, my husband didn’t realize this. Never having helped anyone send anything to anyone in France, the postal clerk didn’t either. But it might not have mattered. When I asked a veteran U.S. postal employee about it yesterday, she told me, “France is tough. They want their tax revenue.” Boy, do they. The Facture de droits et taxes (Duty and tax invoice) my daughter found in her mailbox was for: Frais de dossier (Administration fee): 5 Euros

TVA à l'importation (Import VAT, aka, value-added tax): 15 Euros Could she really owe a whopping 20 Euros (close to $25) in duty and import taxes for the pleasure of receiving two birthday cards?

The bewildering nature of customs duty and import tax

The shipping invoice provided an email address “pour toute question relative à cette facture” (for all questions related to this invoice), so my daughter sent them a message saying she believed she’d been sent the invoice in error. She explained the package contained two birthday cards that were purchased in the U.S. for less than 8 Euros (about $10). Surely, she couldn’t owe French customs 20 Euros? She quickly received a courteous reply explaining that all imports originating outside the European Community are subject to import taxes, which are based on the value of the contents, shipping costs, and customs duties. And failure to pay them immediately would result in fines. So, there it is. Though the value of the cards was “zero,” it seems she must pay the shipping company’s administrative fee as well as import tax on the high shipping costs. I can’t wait to see what she ends up owing on the snuggly socks her brother recently sent her.

Life lessons from an invoice