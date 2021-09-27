Massachusetts tweaks tax policies for a future including COVID-19

Updated September 29, 2021. After Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker issued a COVID-19 state of emergency on March 10, 2020, Massachusetts instituted tax relief measures for business and individual taxpayers. These included filing and payment due date extensions, penalty waivers, and softened nexus rules. On September 16, 2021, the Massachusetts Department of Revenue updated its COVID-19 Response and Tax Filing Season FAQs to clarify income tax, withholding tax, and sales and use tax requirements for businesses and individuals post-COVID-19 state of emergency. Highlights: Moving forward, resident and nonresident remote employees will generally owe income tax and withholding tax on income earned in Massachusetts. The presence of one or more employees in Massachusetts will create sales and use tax nexus (i.e., an obligation to register for sales and use tax) for an out-of-state business. Finally, there are new reporting requirements for sales tax, meals tax, and room occupancy excise tax — and more reporting changes are planned for 2022.

Sales tax updates

Sales tax nexus for out-of-state businesses In March 2020, the Department of Revenue announced that one or more employees working from home in Massachusetts solely due to COVID-19 will not create a sales and use tax collection obligation for an out-of-state business. On September 16, 2021, the department said it’s resuming its pre-pandemic policy. Out-of-state companies with one or more employees located in Massachusetts must register for Massachusetts sales and use tax, then collect and remit sales tax as required by law. Sales tax filing extension ending Due to COVID-19, Massachusetts extended reporting and payment deadlines for meals tax, room occupancy excise tax, and sales and use tax due between March 20, 2020, and June 1, 2021. Vendors and property operators with cumulative liability of less than $150,000 during the 12-month period ending February 29, 2020, have until November 1, 2021, to file returns and pay the taxes due. That deadline is now looming. The department also waived penalties for businesses with cumulative liability exceeding $150,000 (for sales and use tax, room occupancy excise tax, or meals tax), so long as they file returns and pay the taxes due by November 1, 2021. However, these businesses are still accruing interest on taxes not paid by their original due date. New reporting requirement for sales tax and more Massachusetts instituted new reporting requirements for certain taxpayers earlier this year. For tax periods ending after April 1, 2021, returns previously due 20 days after the close of the tax period are due 30 days after the close of the tax period; the extra 10 days apply to all tax returns filed for marijuana retail tax, meals tax, room occupancy excise tax, sales and use tax, and sales tax on services. Also, for tax periods ending after April 1, 2021, businesses with more than $150,000 in cumulative liability for the preceding tax year are generally required to make advance payments of meals tax, room occupancy tax, and sales and use tax. This, too, applies to marijuana retail tax, meals tax, room occupancy excise tax, sales and use tax, and sales tax on services; the threshold is separately applied to each return type. Advance payments are generally due on or before the 25th of the month. Yet the most eye-catching new requirements may be coming in 2022: Businesses registered for meals tax, room occupancy excise tax, and sales and use tax will have to report cash sales separately from credit card sales beginning January 1, 2022 (hat tip to Tax Notes for publishing the DOR News). According to Scott Peterson, vice president of government affairs at Avalara, “No other state currently requires the information Massachusetts will be requesting.” The department was also planning to mandate that businesses report in-store sales separately from online sales in 2022. However, after gathering feedback from the DOR Advisory Council, the department will not ask taxpayers to provide that level of detail at this time (another hat tip to Tax Notes). The Massachusetts Department of Revenue has yet to provide additional guidance for businesses.

Personal income tax requirements for resident employees

All wages earned by a Massachusetts resident are taxable, regardless of where those wages are earned. However, after social-distancing measures were put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, Massachusetts adopted special income sourcing rules for employees unable to work from their usual work location due to the pandemic. A Massachusetts resident who worked in another state prior to the pandemic and is now telecommuting from a location in Massachusetts due to COVID-19 may claim a credit for taxes paid to that other state — “to the extent provided under M.G.L. c. 62, § 6(a) if the other state applies similar sourcing rules.” The credit may be claimed for taxes paid to another state in 2020 and 2021 (Department of Revenue Tax Filing Season FAQs).

Personal income tax requirements for nonresident employees