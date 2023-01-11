If there’s one thing we know, it’s tax changes. And tax legislation. And tax research. And tricky taxability rules. What can we say? We live and breathe tax. And for the last few months, we’ve been living and breathing Avalara Tax Changes 2023, our seventh annual tax changes report highlighting the tax issues businesses like yours care about. Without further ado, we’re happy to announce Avalara Tax Changes 2023 is live!

Eager readers can skip ahead to download the report (it’s 100+ pages), but here’s just a taste of what you can expect from our annual tax changes magnum opus: Learn about shifts in U.S. sales tax including cryptocurrency updates; money in the metaverse; online sales tax and economic nexus developments; and taxability changes for things like diapers, feminine hygiene products, and food.

Retail industry changes affect us all. In this report, we cover inflation, retail shrink, cyberattacks, and more.

Growth happens fast in the software industry, and an increase in global sales means increased tax complexity. Learn about the many ways software and digital products are categorized and taxed around the world.

If you’re sick of hearing the phrase “supply chain disruptions,” imagine how people in the manufacturing industry feel. Of surveyed manufacturers, 91% said the supply chain is disrupting their work. Find out what that means for sales tax in 2023.

Travel is back, and all those jet-setters need a place to stay. Hotels, vacation rentals, and short-term rentals are already experiencing a bump in occupancy rates — and a bump in tax complexity.

Maybe you’re reading this report after hours with a glass of wine or a cold beer. Depending on the state you’re in, those libations could have been shipped directly to you, the consumer. But not all states allow direct-to-consumer (DTC) shipping for all types of alcoholic beverages, and that will be one of the many priorities for the beverage alcohol industry in the next year.

From ad-based streaming taxes to an increase in communications platform as a service (CPaaS), the communications industry is evolving quickly. Almost as quickly — communications taxes.

Superfund site cleanup taxes, what the rise of the electric car means for state revenues, and the global energy crisis — the fuel and energy industry is in for a busy year ahead.

The FDA is cracking down on vapes and e-cigarettes, cigar buyers are turning to the web, and more cannabis shops are opening all the time. Find out what all that means for tobacco and vape taxes in 2023.

It’s easier than ever to reach a global audience with your business, but sales tax, VAT, shipping duties, and international compliance might complicate the process. Plus, more countries are mandating e-invoicing and digital reporting.