June 2024 Roundup: Tax laws you need to know
While you focus on your business, we stay on top of legislative and policy changes that can affect your tax compliance.
Nuts and bolts
Compliance in the clouds. Moving your tech stack to the cloud can help your business improve agility. Find out why Avalara has been in the cloud since day one — and how it benefits you.
A review of Prop 22. In November 2020, California’s Proposition 22 allowed app-based delivery and rideshare companies to hire drivers as independent contractors. But now the California Supreme Court is taking a second look at it.
Liability lessons. Buying a business is a huge investment with a lot of potential risk. So what happens if you buy a business with tax liability?
Let’s talk taxability. If you sell goods or services, you need to know how those products are taxed. We unravel product taxability complexity and help you understand potential pitfalls.
Land of 10,000 Lakes … and one new delivery fee. Starting July 1, Minnesota is implementing a retail delivery fee. Learn the difference between the Minnesota fee and its predecessor in Colorado, and how your business can prepare for its launch in July.
Nexus and you. Find out what you need to know about sales tax nexus, including what creates nexus and what your business can do to stay compliant.
Revisiting Wayfair on its sixth anniversary. Time flies when you’re having fun. And when you’re calculating tax obligations from out-of-state sales. June 21, 2024, marks the sixth anniversary of the South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. U.S. Supreme Court decision that enabled states to tax remote sales. Learn about the decision that changed tax history and how businesses have been reacting to it since.
Sales tax holiday update. Mark your calendars, readers. There are a few new sales tax holidays on the horizon.
License to business. For independent contractors, freelancers, and gig workers, there are a lot of tasks to check off to get your business up and running. But is obtaining a business license one of them?
Buy, sell, trade show. I love a free branded pen and a lanyard with my name on it, so it’s no surprise that I’m a big fan of trade shows. But did you know that participating in trade shows can create new sales tax obligations for your company? Get the state-by-state guide before you pack up that six-foot table and balloon arch.
Nothing says July like hot dogs, fireworks, and tax changes. With new retail delivery fees, changes to economic nexus transaction thresholds, and sales tax holidays, there are a number of tax changes coming our way starting July 1.
From behind the check-in desk
Automation at your service. Many industries are affected by labor shortages, and the hospitality industry is no exception. Find out how automation can help alleviate challenges caused by staffing shortages.
Lodging tax exemptions. Just because a guest is exempt from paying lodging tax doesn’t mean the transaction is exempt from tax-related complexity. Read up on how to navigate exemptions in the lodging industry.
From the accounting desk
What do bananas and property taxes have in common? Appeals! Whatever eye rolls we at the Avalara Tax Desk induce with bad jokes, we make up for with timely and informative blog posts, like this one about helping your clients with their property tax assessment appeals.
From the partner desk
Name a more iconic duo. We’re excited to announce the new Avalara for Shopify integration that makes it easier for Shopify merchants of all sizes to automate tax compliance.
It takes two to make a thing go right. In this case, we’re excited to partner with Microsoft Dynamics to help empower businesses to enable change, automate processes, and manage growth
Going global with Avalara and NetSuite. Find out how this finance team transformed their company into a global SaaS provider with the help of Avalara and NetSuite.
Avalara Tax Changes 2024: Get your copy now
Stay ahead of 2024’s biggest tax changes with this comprehensive, compelling report covering seven industries.
Stay up to date
Sign up for our free newsletter and stay up to date with the latest tax news.