June 2024 Roundup: Tax laws you need to know

While you focus on your business, we stay on top of legislative and policy changes that can affect your tax compliance.

Compliance in the clouds. Moving your tech stack to the cloud can help your business improve agility. Find out why Avalara has been in the cloud since day one — and how it benefits you.

A review of Prop 22. In November 2020, California’s Proposition 22 allowed app-based delivery and rideshare companies to hire drivers as independent contractors. But now the California Supreme Court is taking a second look at it.

Liability lessons. Buying a business is a huge investment with a lot of potential risk. So what happens if you buy a business with tax liability?

Let’s talk taxability. If you sell goods or services, you need to know how those products are taxed. We unravel product taxability complexity and help you understand potential pitfalls.

Land of 10,000 Lakes … and one new delivery fee. Starting July 1, Minnesota is implementing a retail delivery fee. Learn the difference between the Minnesota fee and its predecessor in Colorado, and how your business can prepare for its launch in July.

Nexus and you. Find out what you need to know about sales tax nexus, including what creates nexus and what your business can do to stay compliant.

Revisiting Wayfair on its sixth anniversary. Time flies when you’re having fun. And when you’re calculating tax obligations from out-of-state sales. June 21, 2024, marks the sixth anniversary of the South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. U.S. Supreme Court decision that enabled states to tax remote sales. Learn about the decision that changed tax history and how businesses have been reacting to it since.

Sales tax holiday update. Mark your calendars, readers. There are a few new sales tax holidays on the horizon.

License to business. For independent contractors, freelancers, and gig workers, there are a lot of tasks to check off to get your business up and running. But is obtaining a business license one of them?

Buy, sell, trade show. I love a free branded pen and a lanyard with my name on it, so it’s no surprise that I’m a big fan of trade shows. But did you know that participating in trade shows can create new sales tax obligations for your company? Get the state-by-state guide before you pack up that six-foot table and balloon arch.

Nothing says July like hot dogs, fireworks, and tax changes. With new retail delivery fees, changes to economic nexus transaction thresholds, and sales tax holidays, there are a number of tax changes coming our way starting July 1.