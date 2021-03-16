A year later, what pandemic rules do short-term rental hosts need to follow?

Just about a year ago, we began writing posts about the COVID-19 pandemic in this blog. We covered the rules and regulations that affected short-term rentals as governments took measures to fight the pandemic.

At the time, few in the industry anticipated that COVID-19 would upend everyone’s lives for more than a year. Short-term rental hosts simply adapted to the new reality — and adapted again, and again.

Over the past year, governments in different locales have placed a variety of different restrictions on vacation rentals. At the beginning of the pandemic, cancellations were the major hurdle to face as vacationers decided not to travel. Not much later, many short-term rentals were forced to close their doors entirely as governments locked businesses down.

In some cases, such as in Florida, Georgia, and New Mexico, short-term rentals were forced to shut down while hotels were allowed to stay open. In other cases, governments restricted the types of guests vacation rentals could accept, banning guests from virus “hot spot” states. Other states, such as Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont, required all out-of-state visitors to quarantine for 14 days.

Early on, states did offer some tax relief, in many cases allowing vacation rentals extensions to pay lodging taxes and other types of tax as well as waiving interest and penalties for late payments.

All the uncertainty left many vacation rental hosts wondering if they’d be able to make it through. However, many short-term rental businesses not only survived, but thrived.

As Americans eschewed air travel in favor of road trips closer to home, vacation rental homes provided a perfect way for people to take a break and get a change of scenery in a socially (distanced) acceptable way.

Local and state governments also gradually lifted pandemic-related restrictions on short-term rentals, generally allowing them to serve those eager guests (with waves of closures and reopenings along the way). And by the end of summer 2020, the short-term rental industry as a whole was doing better in many ways than its hotel counterpart.