Property tax bills for Honolulu short-term rental (STR) owners will go up this year under the latest budget approved by the City Council. Starting July 1, 2024, STR owners who don’t live in their properties will be charged $9 per $1,000 of value up to $800,000 and $11.50 for anything above that. The previous rate was $4 per $1,000 of assessed value up to $1 million. Hotels pay $13.90 per $1,000 of assessed value.

STRs in Hawaii have been under scrutiny for years amid concerns about the state’s housing crisis. In May, the state took a big step when Governor Josh Green signed a bill that provides counties more powers to regulate short-term rentals, including banning them. The law gives counties home-rule authority to prohibit vacation rentals. Counties must pass their own legislation to change current local rules.

The City and County of Honolulu is weighing its options on how to change its STR regulations.

In the meantime, the Honolulu Department of Planning and Permitting has begun a six-month process of implementing software to crack down on STRs that are breaking current laws.

Honolulu passed a strict STR ordinance in April 2022 that banned rentals of between 30 and 89 days in non-resort areas. Under previous laws, short-term rentals were defined as rentals of at least 30 days. However, in January of this year, a federal judge ruled that existing Honolulu STRs could continue operations, but that the ban on rentals of 30 to 89 days would apply to STRs established after the law was passed. The ordinance only allows STRs in resort-zoned areas, including Waikiki and Ko Olina. Violations can result in fines of up to $10,000 per day.

In Maui, Mayor Richard Bissen has already introduced a measure to phase out STRs in apartment districts in Maui County. It will be reviewed by Maui, Molokai, and Lanai planning commissions. After their recommendations are added, the bill will go to the county Housing and Land Use Committee, then the Maui County Council will consider the proposal.