Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has vetoed a controversial short-term rental (STR) bill that would have invalidated recent local regulations and decreased local governments’ control over STRs going forward. Local governments, STR management companies, and the Florida Realtors opposed the legislation.

“Beyond creating new bureaucratic red tape that locals must comply with, CS/SB 280 prevents local governments from enforcing existing ordinances or passing any new local measure which would exclusively apply to vacation rentals,” DeSantis wrote in his veto letter. “Going forward, I encourage the Florida Legislature and all key stakeholders to work together, with the understanding that vacation rentals should not be approached as a one-size-fits-all issue.”

The Legislature passed SB 280 in March. It would have created a statewide database for STRs managed by the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, which would also enforce STR rules statewide. Local governments would be granted the power to require:

STRs to register and charge a “reasonable” registration fee

Inspections of STRs along with an inspection fee

Designation of a responsible party who could be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to respond to emergencies

Occupancy limits of up to two people per bedroom, plus two more in one common area (more per bedroom if there is at least 50 square feet per person)

The measure also allowed authorities to levy fines of up to $500 for registration violations. They could suspend STR licenses if owners violated general laws (that didn’t apply solely to STRs) five times during a 30-day or 60-day period, or after two prior suspensions.

Under the law, STR marketplaces would have been required to include valid local registration numbers in listings and provide the state information on all STRs listed.