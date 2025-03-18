The New Orleans City Council has approved a measure removing any exceptions to its short-term rental (STR) rules. City regulations require all STR operators to have a city-issued permit and limit STRs to one property owner per city square. In cases where the number of permit applicants exceed the density limits, the rules call for a lottery to determine which owners are eligible for a permit. Prior to the latest change, the law allowed up to two more STR permits per city square to be issued to operators who applied for a special exemption. This required neighbor notification and comment as well as City Council approval. All but one application for exceptions were granted, even though the City Planning Commission recommended against many of those applications. The council placed a year-long moratorium on such exceptions in late 2024 amid controversy on how they’ve been administered. Now, no exceptions will be granted at all.

Short-term rentals court controversy

Short-term rentals have long been controversial in New Orleans. Its current STR law went into effect in March 2024, a year after it was passed, after a federal judge ruled the ordinance constitutional amid legal challenges. Other provisions of the ordinance include: Each operator can have only one STR permit.

Permits are limited to “natural persons.” Corporate entities aren’t eligible.

Operators must live on the same lot as the STR unit.

STRs aren’t allowed to operate in the French Quarter and certain sections of the Historic Garden District. The city also passed a law in October 2024 requiring STR platforms such as Airbnb and Vrbo to make sure their listings in New Orleans have city-issued STR permits. Under the law, which is set to go into effect in June 2025, STR platforms need to verify a listing has a permit before booking can take place. However, Airbnb and local STR owners have recently sued New Orleans over the city’s STR regulations — the third such lawsuit since 2016.

Short-term rental compliance includes lodging taxes