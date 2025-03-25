Short-term rental (STR) operators in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, face stricter rules under updates to the city’s home-sharing ordinance approved by the City Council. The regulations include limits on the number of guests per stay and the number of nights per month an STR can be rented.

The ordinance is a response to resident concerns about affordable housing and neighborhood disruption. In creating the measure, the city worked with stakeholder focus groups for 18 months and solicited community feedback. The changes went into effect February 16, 2025.

In Oklahoma City, home sharing is defined as the temporary rental of a dwelling (or rooms in a dwelling), often using a home-sharing marketplace such as Airbnb or Vrbo. STR operators are required to obtain a city-issued license annually. Operators renting a property that isn’t their primary residence or a property located in a Historic Preservation district must apply to the Board of Adjustment for a special exception permit. STRs must also have safety equipment including carbon monoxide detectors, smoke detectors, and fire extinguishers.

Under the new rules: