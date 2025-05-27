A new law allows counties in Colorado to raise lodging taxes to a maximum of 6% if the taxes are approved by voters. Previously, county governments could only ask voters to approve lodging taxes of up to 2%. Cities are already allowed to raise lodging taxes up to 6% with voter approval.

The measure, signed by Governor Jared Polis on May 13, 2025, also expands the types of projects counties can use lodging tax revenue for. Currently, counties are legally allowed to spend revenues from accommodations taxes on affordable housing, child care for local workers, and enhancing visitor experiences, along with tourism marketing and promotion. The latest law adds infrastructure and public safety to the list of legal expenditure areas.

The measure is designed to help counties gain more revenue sources, according to legislators. The changes will “benefit both the people who live in the community and help power the tourism workforce, but also ensure that visitors have a good experience when they come and will want to come back,” said bill sponsor Senator Dylan Roberts.

Voters in several Colorado communities approved lodging tax increases in the 2022 and 2023 elections, including Aspen, Carbondale, Dillon, Steamboat Springs, Winter Park, and more. The new law allows counties to ask voters to take similar steps.