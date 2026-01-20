A new California state law gives local governments explicit authority to require short-term rental (STR) marketplaces such as Airbnb and Vrbo to provide information on their STR listings to authorities. The statute went into effect on January 1, 2026.

Cities and counties can invoke Senate Bill 346 to create their own ordinances to compel “short-term rental facilitators” to provide information on each local STR property listed on their sites, including:

Physical address

Listing URL

Assessor parcel number (APN)

Unit-specific information if there’s more than one unit at an address

In jurisdictions that have passed a law based on SB 346, facilitators must include the numbers of local STR licenses and transient occupancy tax (TOT) certificates in all listings.

Cities can require marketplaces to submit reports at least quarterly, or monthly if that’s how often TOT returns are due. Cities may also audit facilitators (at the government’s expense) to ensure compliance. They can impose administrative fines for violations of up to $10,000 per day.