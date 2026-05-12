South Lake Tahoe, California, has set new rules for short-term rentals (STRs), including capping the number of permits allowed in residential areas to a maximum of 900 and eliminating a requirement that STRs must be spaced at least 150 feet apart. Under the new rules, operators must also make it clear to guests that they’re staying in a residential neighborhood by stating in the listing that the STR is subject to stricter rules aimed at preventing disturbances and preserving neighborhood character.

Key takeaways

South Lake Tahoe is tightening the rules while keeping the door open. The city capped residential STR permits at 900, added stricter guest and operational requirements, but also expanded eligibility to condos and removed the old spacing requirement. South Lake Tahoe hosts are on the hook for taxes. Unlike some California cities, Airbnb and Vrbo don't remit lodging taxes in South Lake Tahoe, meaning operators must register, collect, and remit taxes themselves or risk losing their permits. Local regulations rule in California. There’s no statewide approach: South Lake Tahoe is refining its rules, Riverside County has paused new permits in some areas, and San Bernardino has banned STRs altogether.

Other changes to South Lake Tahoe’s STR regulations include:

Guests must be at least 25 years old to rent an STR.

Condominiums are now eligible for STR permits, unless prohibited by homeowners associations.

STR operators must report the number of nights the property is rented when submitting transient occupancy tax (TOT).

Permits may now transfer into a family trust for estate planning purposes.

Permit denial appeals will now be heard by an independent hearing officer instead of the planning commission.

The latest amendments modify a law that went into effect in July 2025. Rules include:

Operators are required to obtain a Vacation Home Rental (VHR) permit.

The permit number must be included in all listings and advertisements.

The number of guests allowed is limited according to the number of paved parking spaces and number of bedrooms on the property.

Commercial activities such as weddings and large parties are prohibited.

Guests must follow noise, garbage, and parking rules.

STR operators with three violations within a 24-month period can permanently lose their permit.

In residential neighborhoods outside the tourist core, STR operators must use a local property manager to check in guests and go over the rules, ensure compliance with operating conditions, receive real-time indoor sound monitoring and outdoor video monitoring, and respond to complaints in person 24/7.

An older STR ordinance, Measure T, was overturned by the El Dorado County Superior Court in March 2025. Measure T, approved by voters in 2018, phased out existing STRs in prohibited areas over a period of three years. The ordinance applied to properties rented for 30 days or fewer outside the city’s tourist core and required operators in those areas to cease offering short-term rentals after December 31, 2021. An exception allowed permanent residents to rent their properties on a short-term basis for up to 30 days a year.

In 2021, the South Lake Tahoe Property Owners Group filed a lawsuit against the measure, arguing that it discriminated against property owners who are not full-time residents. The measure was upheld by an appeals court in 2023. However, the 2025 ruling from the El Dorado County Superior Court struck down the entire ordinance, stating that the permanent resident exception was unconstitutional and discriminatory.