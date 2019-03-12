Arizona Sales Tax Nexus

Businesses with nexus in Arizona are required to register with the Arizona Department of Revenue and to charge, collect, and remit the appropriate tax. In lieu of a sales tax, Arizona imposes transaction privilege tax (TPT) — a tax on income or proceeds derived from engaging in a taxable business within the state.



Generally, a business has nexus in Arizona when it has a physical presence there, such as a retail store, warehouse, inventory, or the regular presence of traveling salespeople or representatives. However, out-of-state sellers can also establish nexus in the ways described below.



Arizona nexus for out-of-state sellers



The Arizona Department of Revenue provides general guidelines on activities that may cause a business to exceed the minimum nexus threshold and trigger a TPT or use tax requirement:

Having an employee present in Arizona for more than two days per year





Owning or leasing real property in Arizona





Maintaining an office or place of business in Arizona





Delivering merchandise into Arizona on vehicles owned or leased by the taxpayer





Having independent contractors or other non-employees represent the taxpayer in Arizona for more than two days per year, for the purpose of establishing and maintaining a market for the taxpayer. Examples include:

Collecting delinquent accounts

Conducting training for employees, representatives or customers

Consulting

Delivering property sold to customers

Installing products

Making repairs

Resolving customer complaints

Soliciting sales

Soliciting, negotiating or entering into franchise agreements





Out-of-state sellers with nexus in Arizona are required to collect and remit TPT or use tax. The tax rate is based on the location of the buyer. Historically, this has added complexity to Arizona TPT compliance, because many local governments administered their own local taxes. As of January 1, 2017, however, the Arizona Department of Revenue (ADOR) has taken control as the central licensing and reporting agency for TPT and use tax, allowing sellers to use a more streamlined process for tax returns.



See the Arizona Department of Revenue website: Nexus – Transaction Privilege and Use Tax, Out-of-State Businesses, and TPT Simplification.