

Businesses with nexus in New Mexico are required to register with the New Mexico Department of Taxation and Revenue and to charge, collect, and remit the appropriate tax. Instead of sales tax, New Mexico imposes a gross receipts tax.



Generally, a business has nexus in New Mexico when it has a physical presence there, such as a retail store, warehouse, inventory, or the regular presence of traveling salespeople or representatives. However, out-of-state sellers can also establish nexus in the ways described below.