Calculations

Calculate sales and use tax, VAT, and GST across industries, borders, and tax types

Avalara AvaTax uses automation to make tax determination faster, easier, and more accurate

Simplified and automated

Our innovative, cloud-based tax calculation software applies regularly updated rates based on geolocation, item taxability, new legislation, tax regulations, and more.

Use AvaTax to automatically calculate rates for:

  • Sales and use tax
  • Customs and duties
  • Value-added tax (VAT)
  • Goods and services tax (GST)
  • Communications tax
  • Excise tax
  • Consumer and seller’s use tax
  • Lodging tax
  • Beverage alcohol tax
Video: Learn how AvaTax applies tax rates based on location, item taxability, and more.

Find the right tax calculation solution for whatever and wherever you sell

Tax compliance products and solutions for businesses of all types and sizes

Avalara AvaTax for sales and use tax

Calculate rates with greater accuracy for millions of products across thousands of tax jurisdictions

Integrate with your existing system or add our edge computing solution for one-click integration and automated routing

Follow rate changes for every address with geospatial targeting

Track nexus and get alerts in each state with our interactive map

Export and create consolidated reports for sales tax liabilities and exemptions

Automate the assessment and accrual of consumer use tax, from calculation to reports to returns filing, for a complete Accounts Payable solution.

Get the Avalara Edge for AvaTax add-on for a cloud-agnostic solution that integrates seamlessly, increases reliability, enhances security, lowers latency, and boosts performance.

AvaTax for cross-border commerce

Global tax calculation and compliance for the movement of goods across international borders

Stay compliant in the countries where you sell — our tax content covers over 190 countries

Calculate and collect duties upfront to reduce customs delays and improve customer satisfaction

Apply VAT and GST for international sales and purchases

Prevent costly mistakes from inaccurate returns by using built-in, automated error checks 

Automate duties, tariffs, VAT, and GST with an end-to-end cross-border compliance solution

Avalara customers are talking

View all AvaTax customer stories

“With Avalara, I just set it and forget it.”

Mitch Sanders
COO, Thread

Read the Thread story
Video: Thread seamlessly manages tax obligations in 45 states by integrating Avalara with popular online marketplaces.

INTEGRATE WITH YOUR BUSINESS SYSTEMS

Connect with accounting, CRM, POS, and shopping cart systems

More than 1,200 signed partner integrations with hundreds of prebuilt connectors

Orange checkmark icon indicating success or completion.

Robust API

Orange checkmark icon indicating success or completion.

Compatible with widely used marketplace platforms

Find the Avalara solution for you

We serve sole proprietorships to Fortune 500 companies operating around the globe — we can help you manage your tax compliance too.

Sales and use tax

Consumer use tax

International tax

Small business solution

Midsize business solution

Enterprise solution

Retail

Software

Manufacturing

Marketplaces

Accounting professionals

Communications

Hospitality

Short-term rentals

Beverage alcohol

Energy

Direct sales

Tobacco and vape

Restaurants

More to explore

PRODUCT
Take control of the taxes you owe on your purchases

Our Accounts Payable solution gives you the tools you need to automate use tax in your procurement process
Pricing
Only pay for what’s right for you

Our products and solutions are designed to work with businesses of all sizes. Consult our pricing page or connect with us for more information.
Tax calculation 101
Still have questions about calculation?

Our small business FAQ addresses the most common questions we get about calculation and other tax topics.

Automate your tax compliance

Help your business do tax calculation right. Talk to a tax solution specialist today.

