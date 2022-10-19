When you’re a small business, collecting and filing sales taxes can seem like a thankless task. But it’s important for small businesses to get sales taxes right because many simply can’t afford to get audited or pay fines or penalties for noncompliance.



But there are some states that use a carrot rather than just a stick to give businesses incentives to get their sales taxes done on time. These states offer rewards in the form of a discount on the amount of tax due when sales tax returns are filed and paid on time. These discounts can range from .5% to 5%, with various minimum and maximum amounts.



The following states offer timely discounts: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin.



The discounts that these states offer vary widely. On the low end, Nevada offers a discount of only 0.25%, with no minimum. On the other end of the scale, both New York and Alabama offer discounts of 5%, although in Alabama, that rate is only offered on the first $100 of tax due, with 2% off all tax over $100, up to a discount of $400 per month. New York, meanwhile, caps its discount at a maximum of $200 per quarter.



The highest maximum discount offered by any state is Michigan’s max of $15,000 per month, although you’d have to pay a whole lot of tax to get the maximum at the state’s discount rate of 0.5%.



Meanwhile, the state that offers the highest potential total discount is Colorado, which offers a discount of 3.33%, with no maximum.



And the award for most complicated rate probably goes to Virginia, which offers a discount of 1.6% on the first $62,500 and 0.8% on any remaining tax revenue, plus an additional 1% for local tax.



For all the states and their timely discounts for on-time filing and payment, see the chart below.