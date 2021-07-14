Sales tax rate change roundup, January 2019

Gail Cole Gail Cole Jan 11, 2019

The start of a new year or quarter usually brings a plethora of sales and use tax rate changes. There are no state rate changes this year, though a few were considered. However, there are plenty of local rate changes.

Keeping up with local sales tax rate changes is becoming increasingly important for businesses. More than 30 states require out-of-state sellers to collect and remit tax on their sales into the state, and in most, the rate is based on the delivery location.

Local sales and/or use tax rate changes took effect in the following states on January 1, 2019. To learn more about them, click on the links below.

Rates aren’t the only things that change when it comes to sales tax. Learn more about what to expect in the coming year in 2019 sales tax changes.

Sales and Use Tax
Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently.
