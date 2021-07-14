Both houses of the California legislature quickly passed emergency legislation AB-147, which seeks to modernize the California tax rates post-Wayfair for out of state wineries. The bill, which is expected to be signed this week, will retroactively apply to April 1, 2019 and supersede the recent Revenue and Taxation Code s6203. This new bill will remain in effect for the next two years.

According to the author of the Assembly Bill:

AB 147 establishes a comprehensive set of post-Wayfair use tax collection rules to promote marketplace fairness while balancing the needs of consumers, small businesses, local governments, and the state. It is long past time to bring California’s use tax regime into the 21st century. It is also imperative that we provide meaningful relief to small retailers who, without this legislation, would be forced to register with CDTFA and collect taxes on their minimal sales into California. This bill reflects a thoughtful and balanced approach that seeks to close the use tax gap while recognizing that small businesses play a vital role in the economy.