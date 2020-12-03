Marketplaces to be responsible for VAT collections in France

France will be the first member of the European Union (EU) to require marketplace facilitators like Amazon and eBay to collect and remit Valued Added Tax (VAT) directly to the tax authorities on sales by non-EU third-party merchants. France’s anti-VAT fraud measures are imposed one year ahead of EU reforms that would recognize online marketplaces as the legal seller for tax purposes in such transactions. The French are looking to implement this change effective January 1, 2020. France’s marketplace liabilities follow watered-down versions from the UK and Germany, all aiming to tackle large-scale VAT evasion, particularly from Chinese sellers. According to the European Commission, the collection requirement for marketplaces is part of a broader plan to boost VAT revenue from online sales and reduce VAT fraud related to ecommerce, which is approaching $8 billion in lost tax revenue annually (not including B2B transactions). The forthcoming changes should also put EU businesses “on equal footing with non-EU businesses,” and reduce cross-border VAT compliance costs, making it easier for “consumers and businesses to buy and sell goods cross-border online.” If this language sounds familiar to American readers, it’s because it should. More on that below.

What this means for marketplaces in the European Union

The forthcoming changes in France and the EU represent an enormous shift for affected online marketplaces. Fallout from the United States Supreme Court decision in South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. pales in comparison. Certain marketplaces operating in France as of January 2020 will be responsible for collecting the VAT due on sales made through their platforms when: The seller is based outside of the EU; and

The sale is to consumers within the EU. The marketplace VAT collection obligation will apply to all goods sold through the marketplace when the seller uses fulfilment centers located in the EU (or in France’s case, in France). When goods aren’t stored in a fulfillment center located in the EU (or in France, specifically), marketplaces will be responsible for collecting VAT only on goods with a value of no more than €150. France will also require marketplaces to separate any VAT due on sales by non-EU third-party merchants and remit it directly to the French tax authorities (a split payment requirement). However, marketplaces won’t be liable for import taxes. Non-EU marketplace sellers will be responsible for the transporting of goods into the EU, as well as the collection and remittance of applicable import taxes and import VAT. They’ll be able to recover import VAT through the new One-Stop-Shop (OSS) single EU VAT return, due out January 1, 2021. At this point, it’s unclear how France will handle this given its January 2020 start. Under the EU plan slated to be up and running in 2021, marketplace sellers moving goods for sale across an EU border on behalf of non-EU merchants are required to become the “deemed supplier” for tax purposes. This involves the marketplace acquiring the goods from the seller. The facilitator will make the taxable (VAT-rated) domestic sale to the consumer, and is responsible for VAT collections.

U.S. ahead of EU on the “marketplace as tax collector” front