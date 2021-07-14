More states develop Certified Service Providers programs for remote sales tax compliance

A new phenomenon seems to be developing among states. In recent months, three have passed laws requiring their tax departments to establish a Certified Service Provider (CSP) program to simplify sales tax compliance for out-of-state sellers. A fourth state got their CSP program up and running. Streamlined Sales Tax (SST) states were the first to develop a CSP program. It’s an integral part of the Streamlined Sales and Use Tax Governing Board’s mission: “to provide a road map for states who want to simplify and modernize sales and use tax administration … in order to substantially reduce the burden of tax compliance.” As defined by the SST, a CSP “is an agent certified … to perform all the seller’s sales and use tax functions, other than the seller’s obligation to remit tax on its own purchases. A CSP is designed to allow a business to outsource most of its sales tax administration responsibilities.” For small businesses with one location in one state, outsourcing sales tax management may seem like overkill. For companies that sell into multiple states, however, it’s quickly becoming essential. Just over a year ago, no state could compel out-of-state sellers to collect and remit sales tax. By the end of 2019, most states will. Any business can hire a sales tax software company to manage sales tax compliance in any state. Businesses that qualify as a “voluntary seller” in one or more of the 24 SST member states can obtain the services of a CSP at no cost because SST member states pay for the CSP software and services. Six sales tax software companies are SST CSPs as of this writing, including Avalara. To qualify as a volunteer seller, a business must have no fixed place of business for more than 30 days in the state, less than $50,000 of property and payroll in the state, less than 25 percent of total property in the state, and meet additional criteria during the 12-month period immediately preceding the date of registration.

Why would states pay sales tax software costs for businesses?

The Streamlined Sales and Use Tax Agreement was created in 2000 at a time when states lacked the authority to tax remote sales. To encourage remote sellers to voluntarily collect and remit sales tax, SST states simplified sales and use tax administration and offered to pay the costs of automating and outsourcing sales tax management. This paid off in the long run. On June 21, 2018, the Supreme Court of the United States ruled in favor of the state in South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc., overruling the physical presence rule and enabling states to tax remote sales. The decision was based, in part, on the fact that South Dakota is a member of SST and has standardized taxes “to reduce administrative and compliance costs.” Furthermore, the court noted that South Dakota “also provides sellers access to sales tax administration software paid for by the state. Sellers who choose to use such software are immune from audit liability.”

CSP programs in non-SST states