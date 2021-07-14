New York updates sales tax guidance for marketplace providers

The New York Department of Taxation and Finance has published new sales tax collection guidelines for marketplace providers. However, the department’s website still contains a good deal of conflicting information about remote seller sales tax collection requirements in the Empire State.

What’s changed in New York for remote sellers?

TSB-M-19(2.1)S (October 17, 2019) reminds us that New York law requires marketplace providers to collect sales tax on facilitated sales of taxable tangible personal property as of June 1, 2019. That’s old news. The big announcement is that the annual sales threshold that triggers the collection requirement for remote marketplace providers (and all remote sellers) increased from $300,000 to $500,000 due to the enactment of S.6615. The change for remote sellers is effective retroactively, as of June 21, 2018. That, too, is old news. However, this is the first time the New York Department of Taxation and Finance has acknowledged the threshold change. What took it so long? It’s frustrating to have inaccurate guidelines on a tax department website. Yet to be fair, the last 16 months have been tumultuous for state legislators and tax authorities.

Heady times

On June 21, 2018, the Supreme Court of the United States threw the sales tax world off its axis with its decision in South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc., which enables states to require businesses with no physical presence in the state to collect and remit sales tax. Prior to the Wayfair ruling, states couldn’t tax remote sales. These are heady times for the 45 states (plus Washington D.C.) that have a general sales tax: They have new-found power to tax remote sales. And indeed, since Wayfair, 43 states and D.C. have adopted economic nexus laws or rules requiring many out-of-state sellers to collect and remit sales tax. Additionally, 36 states and D.C. have adopted marketplace facilitator laws requiring marketplace providers to collect and remit tax on all sales made through the platform, including third-party (marketplace) sales. Marketplace laws enable states to capture sales tax revenue from remote retailers that aren’t taxed under economic nexus laws because they qualify for a small seller exception. With so many new laws in play, it’s hard for businesses to know when and where they’re required to collect. It’s therefore essential for state tax authorities to provide clear guidelines as soon as possible. Unfortunately, the New York Department of Taxation and Finance has been less than prompt.

New York’s conflicting information for remote sellers

A headache for businesses