Filing sales tax returns doesn’t have to be a pain point for small businesses

More businesses are now required to collect and remit sales tax in more states than ever before because of the U.S. Supreme Court’s groundbreaking decision in South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. (June 21, 2018). As a result, sales tax compliance has become an enormous drain for many companies, particularly small ecommerce sellers with a broad customer base.

The reason is simple: States now have the authority to impose a sales tax collection obligation on businesses with no physical presence in the state (remote sellers), as well as on businesses with a physical presence in the state.

Before the Wayfair decision, states typically couldn’t require a business to collect and remit sales tax if the business didn’t have a physical tie to the state: employees, inventory, an office, etc. Wayfair enables states to base a sales tax obligation solely on a remote seller’s economic activity in the state (economic nexus).

Today, 43 states and the District of Columbia enforce economic nexus for businesses with sales above a certain economic nexus threshold. Each state’s economic nexus threshold is unique:

It’s $500,000 in sales in California and Texas

It’s $100,000 in sales in Iowa and Washington

It’s $100,000 in sales or 200 transactions in Georgia and Virginia

A threshold of $100,000 or 200 transactions can affect even very small online sellers. And once a business crosses an economic nexus threshold in a state, it must register, collect sales tax, and file returns in that state.