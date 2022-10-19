Counting calories: TTB rulings provide more flexibility for alcohol labeling

In the past month, the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) has issued two new labeling and advertising requirements for wine, distilled spirits, and malt beverages. The first pertains to calorie count, the second to gluten-free claims. Both are voluntary and allow greater flexibility for producers, sellers, and importers of alcoholic beverages. Producers and sellers of beer, wine, and spirits are currently permitted — but not required — to include nutritional information (e.g., calorie and carbohydrate counts) on their labels. Under a 2004 TTB ruling, businesses that provide this information were required to test each batch to verify the accuracy of the nutritional information. This is extremely burdensome, especially for wineries: The nutritional content of wine is inherently more variable than that of beer or spirits because the raw materials are highly variable. In late September 2020, TTB updated its guidelines for nutrient content statements, essentially eliminating the requirement to test each batch. A few weeks later, TTB issued a ruling allowing for greater flexibility for voluntary gluten-free claims on labels or in ads. Read on for details.

Every calorie counts

In April 2004, TTB held that calorie and carbohydrate representations would be misleading unless they included a statement of average analysis listing the number of calories and grams of carbohydrates, fat, and protein contained in a single serving of the product. TTB expanded its position in July 2004 by providing the following tolerance ranges for labels and advertisements: A caloric content of +5 or -10 calories (e.g., a label showing 96 calories would be acceptable if TTB analysis found a caloric content between 86 and 101 calories)

A carbohydrate and fat content of no more than 20% above the labeled or advertised amount (e.g., a label showing 4.0 grams of carbohydrates would be acceptable if TTB analysis found a carbohydrate content of not more than 4.8 grams)

A protein content of no more than 20% below the labeled or advertised amount (e.g., a label showing 1.0 gram protein would be acceptable if TTB analysis found a protein content of not less than 0.8 gram) Additional guidelines for industry members looking to provide voluntary nutrient content statements were issued in 2013. These: Permitted the use of optional “Serving Facts statements” on labels in advertisements

Held that Serving Facts statements must be “truthful, accurate, specific, and non-misleading”

Applied the 2004 tolerance ranges to Serving Facts statements Labeling flexibility enhanced for calorie statements in 2020 In September 2020, TTB expanded the 2004 tolerances for voluntary calorie statements on labels and ads for distilled spirits, malt beverages, and wine to be “more consistent” with the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) food labeling regulations. TTB Ruling 2020-1 holds that caloric content cannot be more than 20% above the labeled or advertised amount. Thus, a label showing 100 calories per serving would be acceptable if TTB analysis found a calorie content of not more than 120 calories per serving. This provides much more flexibility, as previously, caloric content had to be within +5 or -10 calories Tolerance ranges for carbohydrate, fat, and protein content remain unchanged from the 2004 levels: Carbohydrate and fat content may not be more than 20% above the labeled or advertised amount, while protein content may not be more than 20% below the labeled or advertised amount. The new guidelines afford greater flexibility for industry members who provide voluntary nutrient content statements by allowing them to use databases and typical value charts to support their claims. What matters is that they can support them. TTB hopes this will encourage broader use of voluntary nutrient content statements in the labeling and advertising of alcoholic beverages. For wineries, the key takeaway is that the new expanded tolerances eliminate the batch testing requirement for most wine. Industry members may now use a number of reasonable methods to support caloric content claims, provided the methods are accurate and reliable. According to Wine Institute, the updated guidelines “will significantly reduce the burden on wineries that choose to voluntarily provide nutritional information.”

Getting on the gluten-free bandwagon