February 2021 Roundup: Sales tax laws you need to know

Lawmakers and tax officials were busy in February 2021. As Florida and Missouri edge closer to adopting economic nexus and marketplace facilitator laws, Nevada and Pennsylvania are encouraging remote sellers to comply with existing laws through tax amnesty and voluntary disclosure programs. Read on for a snapshot of these and other developments.

COVID-19 tax relief roundup.

A number of states are offering new limited relief programs for businesses adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Economic nexus and marketplace facilitator laws looking likely in Missouri.

Several bills making their way through the Missouri Legislature would establish an economic nexus law and require marketplace facilitators to collect and remit tax on behalf of third-party providers. House Bill 554 is unique because of its local use tax twist.

Maryland enacts groundbreaking tax on digital advertising services.

Maryland is the first of the United States to adopt a digital advertising tax. Other states are interested in following its lead — even as businesses prepare to challenge the tax.

Remote sellers can stop counting Wisconsin transactions.

Wisconsin has eliminated its economic nexus transactions threshold. Effective February 20, 2021, remote sellers that have more than 200 transactions in the state are required to register to collect and remit Wisconsin sales tax only if they meet the $100,000 in sales threshold.

Sales tax rates can change when you cross the street.

Knowing which rate to apply to each transaction is one of the biggest challenges facing online sellers. For businesses with customers nationwide, having the ability to generate sales tax rates with rooftop-level precision is essential.

Sales tax rates, they are a-changin’.

There are almost always at least a few state or local sales tax rate changes at the start of each month.

Sales tax software eases the burden of compliance.

Several small business owners who testified in favor of Florida economic nexus legislation said it's not hard to collect out-of-state taxes when you use sales tax software like Avalara.