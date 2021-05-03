States grapple with how to regulate fulfillment houses

Although fulfillment houses facilitate direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales for thousands of wineries across the country and around the globe, most states are just beginning to regulate them. Some are incorporating fulfillment houses into their systems of checks and balances through new regulatory and reporting responsibilities. In time, other states will likely do the same.

What fulfillment houses do

Fulfillment houses play a critical role for wineries, many of which lack the space to store product and the resources to ship directly to consumers nationwide. Wineries contract with fulfillment houses to store wine, prepare it for shipment, and pass it to the common carriers responsible for delivering it to consumers (e.g., FedEx and UPS). Where DTC sales of beer and spirits are permitted, fulfillment houses can perform the same role for breweries and distilleries. Despite handling storage and “pack & ship” logistics, DTC fulfillment houses aren’t considered the retailer of the alcohol they store and distribute. They’re logistics centers. The manufacturers and retailers that use their services are the sellers responsible for collecting and remitting the applicable taxes. As their name suggests, fulfillment houses then pick and pack the orders. Yet fulfillment houses do need to be licensed in the states where they operate because they handle alcoholic beverages — and all states closely monitor and strictly regulate alcohol sales.

Surge in DTC alcohol sales highlights role of fulfillment houses

From March 7 to April 18, 2020, as Americans adjusted to living under stay-at-home orders adopted to slow the spread of COVID-19, online alcohol sales grew by more than 230%. This rapid rise in DTC alcohol sales is inspiring states to scrutinize the role of fulfillment houses. States want to know who these businesses are and ensure they comply with alcohol regulations. At least one state, Tennessee, has considered banning the use of fulfillment houses altogether.

The future of fulfillment houses in DTC sales

Tennessee may not ban use of fulfillment houses after all

The situation is different in Tennessee, where earlier this year lawmakers set out to deliberately ban the use of fulfillment houses. Tennessee prohibits direct shipments by breweries, distilleries, or retailers, but licensed fulfillment houses currently do ship wine to consumers in the Volunteer State on behalf of licensed DTC shippers (i.e., wineries or winery direct shippers). Had HB 0742 become law as first introduced, wineries would have had to fulfill and ship orders themselves. Many would likely have foregone shipping to consumers in Tennessee instead. Fortunately, after many in the wine industry voiced concerns over the proposal, lawmakers amended the bill. The amendment creates a fulfillment house license with a $300 application fee and a $300 annual renewal fee (plus $50 annually per warehouse location). Fulfillment houses could ship wine on behalf of wineries or winery direct shippers that are licensed to make direct sales in Tennessee. In addition, fulfillment houses would be required to: Verify the licenses of wineries and winery direct shippers

Maintain records of all transactions

Submit quarterly reports to the Alcoholic Beverage Commission Amended HB 0742 has been approved by the Tennessee House and Senate. If enacted, it’s unclear how many fulfillment houses would apply for the new license, though lawmakers estimate at least two fulfillment houses would seek and be approved for it. The impact on state revenue is expected to be minimal.

Fulfillment house license requirements in other states

Kansas explores fulfillment house license

Kansas is also looking to establish a special license for fulfillment houses, for a one-time license fee of $50 (plus $50 per location). Under House Bill 2252, the holder of a fulfillment house license may provide services for the warehousing, packaging, and shipping of alcoholic liquors produced by, and belonging to, a special-order shipping licensee. The Kansas measure would require a fulfillment house licensee to submit monthly electronic reports to the state, rather than quarterly. The measure was approved by the House and is now being considered by the Senate, which adopted a motion to accede on March 30. The Kansas Legislature is adjourned until May 3, 2021. Fulfillment houses are already allowed to ship wine to consumers in Kansas. The proposed license and reporting requirements would simply help the state track who’s selling and shipping what.

Expect more states to adopt new licensing requirements for fulfillment houses