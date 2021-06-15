Best practices for weaving compliance into your DTC workflow

Because of the nature of alcohol, companies that sell beverage alcohol directly to consumers are generally subject to more regulations than sellers of, say, socks. And because of the character of the regulations, mistakes can be costly. Developing a process that includes age verification, tax calculation, and a baked-in compliance workflow helps ensure essential requirements are met.

Although online beverage alcohol sellers can’t inspect a buyer’s physical photo ID as easily as brick-and-mortar sellers, they can and should confirm consumers are old enough to purchase or receive alcohol.

There are four age-verification best practices:

Collect date of birth Verify age of purchaser Check recipient’s ID at point of delivery

Just as businesses often “gate” online content by requiring visitors to provide their name and contact information, direct-to-consumer (DTC) beverage alcohol sellers can restrict access to online alcohol sales by making visitors affirm they’re old enough to purchase alcohol — either by asking the visitor to confirm they’re of legal age (21) or requiring them to enter their birth date. Underage visitors aren’t permitted to enter the site.

Ecommerce alcohol sellers can make shoppers jump through the above legal hoop every time they visit the webstore. Alternatively, a seller can collect and securely store birthdates so repeat shoppers with a verified account can skip that step — a good time to collect this information is when a purchaser signs up for a membership with a wine club. This is a relatively common practice because some states require sellers to report each purchaser’s date of birth.

When a buyer purchases alcohol to ship to someone else, sellers must have a system to collect and securely store the birthdate of the recipient. As above, some states require sellers to report this information.

Since collecting a date of birth doesn’t ensure legitimacy, many states mandate sellers take additional steps to verify the age of each purchaser and/or recipient. There are two ways to do this: Collect and store a valid identifying document (e.g., a government-issued ID), or use a state-approved online verification provider.

With the first option, the seller must collect and store the ID in a secure manner and ensure it’s up to date — expired licenses aren’t valid.

Online verification providers vet IDs through publicly available data. Using them can relieve the seller of liability and add an extra layer of security, though for a fee. Not all states accept all verification service providers, so if you’re interested in going this route, check with your state alcohol beverage control board or department of licensing.

States that permit DTC alcohol shipments don’t want them delivered to minors or left at the door where minors can get hold of them. Thus, packages containing alcohol must be clearly labeled as such, and common carriers must check government-issued identification and obtain an adult signature at the point of delivery.

It’s in the best interest of a DTC alcohol seller to properly label packages and have an agreement with the carrier to deliver alcohol. So long as these steps have been taken, the carrier would be liable for this step should alcohol be delivered into the hands of a minor or left unattended at the door.