How is software taxed in Hawaii?

Most business activities in Hawaii are subject to general excise tax (GET), including sales of custom software, canned or prewritten software, and the license to use canned software. However, not all transactions are taxed at the same rate. While the standard 4% GET rate applies to most retail sales of tangible personal property (TPP) and services in Hawaii, a reduced rate of 0.5% applies to wholesale transactions of TPP and services. Where applicable, local tax (aka, a county surcharge) applies to transactions taxed at the standard rate but not to transactions taxed at the reduced 0.5% rate. Custom software is considered a service, but canned or prewritten software is considered TPP. Depending on the nature of the transaction, both custom and canned software can be taxed at either the standard 4% GET rate (plus applicable local tax) or the reduced 0.5% GET rate.

Taxing retail sales of software

The standard 4% GET rate plus applicable local tax applies to most retail sales of canned or prewritten software, whether the consumer receives it electronically or in physical form (e.g., a disc). The standard rate also applies to most retail sales of the license to use canned or prewritten software. Likewise, retail sales of custom software are generally taxed at 4%, plus applicable local tax.

Taxing wholesale sales of software

The 0.5% GET rate generally applies when custom or canned software is sold or licensed to a licensed seller for subsequent resale or licensing. Hawaii Revised Statutes section 237-4 provides more information about resales. To validate use of the reduced rate, the seller should obtain a resale certificate from consumers who intend to resell the software.

Taxing marketplace sales of software

Sales made through a marketplace typically involve both wholesale and retail sales. Canned or prewritten software sold by a marketplace facilitator to an end consumer is generally considered a retail sale, so the 4% GET rate generally applies. Yet canned or prewritten software sold by a marketplace seller to a marketplace facilitor is generally considered to be a wholesale transaction and taxed at 0.5%. Hawaii Department of Taxation TIR 21-06 further clarifies treatment of software sales in Hawaii.

When are out-of-state sellers required to tax sales into Hawaii?