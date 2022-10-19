January 2022 sales tax changes

New economic nexus threshold

Maine is eliminating its economic nexus transaction threshold effective January 1, 2022. From that point forward, a remote seller must have $100,000 of gross sales of tangible personal property and taxable services in Maine in the current or previous calendar year to establish economic nexus with Maine. Furthermore, effective January 1, 2022, Maine is repealing the “rebuttable presumption of nexus for persons presumed to be engaged in the business of selling tangible personal property or taxable services in the state.” The state has also clarified certain other aspects of what makes a retail sale in the state. Maine Revenue Services offers additional guidance.

New sourcing rules

All retailers that collect Colorado sales and use tax must use destination sourcing rules starting February 1, 2022, as a temporary exception for small businesses is expiring.

New sales and use tax exemptions

New taxes

An end to amnesty