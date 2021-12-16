States warn about age verification violations

When a transaction takes place face to face, it’s easy to ask for the consumer’s identification. Verifying age is more difficult for online sellers, but there are four key age verification processes available for direct shippers:

Age verification requirements for direct shippers are set by each state, yet only about seven states have explicit requirements for verifying age for direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales. The remaining states prohibit sales of alcohol to minors but may not have explicit guidelines detailing how direct shippers must verify the age of consumers.

Beverage alcohol sellers are required to verify the age of consumers to ensure alcohol doesn’t fall into the hands of minors, and states are on the lookout for businesses that fail to verify age in the proper way.

The following states have clear age verification guidelines for direct shippers of alcoholic beverages.

Arizona. Licensees must verify the purchaser is at least 21 years of age by obtaining a copy of a valid photo identification as prescribed in section 4-241, subsection K. Alternatively, a licensee may use an age verification service.

Georgia. Licensees must require the person placing the beverage alcohol order to “state affirmatively that he or she is of the age required by Code Section 3-3-23” and verify the age of the orderer either by physically examining an approved government issued form of identification or by using an approved online age and identification service.

Indiana. Licensees must obtain proof that the consumer is at least 21 by checking a state or federal government issued identification card. If in-person verification isn’t possible, a photocopy or facsimile copy that’s mailed or electronically transmitted is acceptable, as is a computer scanned, electronically transmitted copy. Alternatively, the licensee may use an age verification service. Direct wine shippers must tell carriers to verify the recipient of an alcohol shipment is at least 21 as well. Records must be maintained for two years.

Kansas. Licensees must require the person placing the order to “state affirmatively that he or she is 21 years of age or older.” Additionally, the licensee must verify the age of that person “either by the physical examination of an approved government issued form of identification or by utilizing an internet based age and identification service approved by the director of alcoholic beverage control, or the director's designee.” Kansas provides a list of approved internet-based age and identification service providers.

The carrier is responsible for obtaining the signature of an adult who is at least 21 years of age “as a condition of delivery.”

Michigan. Licensees must verify the age of the individual placing the order by obtaining a copy of a photo identification issued by this state, another state, or the federal government, or by using an identification verification service (several have been approved by the Michigan Liquor Control Commission). Michigan also requires the person receiving and accepting the order on behalf of the qualified retailer to record the name, address, date of birth, and telephone number of the individual placing the order on the order form or other verifiable record of a type and generated in a manner approved by the commission and provide a duplicate to the commission. For alcohol deliveries, recipients must show identification verifying their age and sign for delivery.

Oklahoma. Licensees must require consumers to verify, “by electronic means or otherwise,” that the consumer is at least 21 years of age. Direct wine shippers must ensure the deliverer or common carrier obtains the signature of a person aged 21 or older.

South Dakota. Direct shippers must verify the age of the person placing the order by obtaining a copy of the person's valid age-bearing photo identification document issued by this state, another state, or the federal government, or by using an age verification service. The direct shipper must also record the name, address, date of birth, and telephone number of the person placing the order on the order form or other verifiable record. Finally, the direct shipper must notify the person placing the order that the recipient is required to show a valid age-bearing photo identification document issued by this state, another state, or the federal government upon delivery.