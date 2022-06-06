Back to the future: Compliance considerations for brick-and-mortar retailers

When the pandemic forced brick-and-mortar businesses to close or limit in-person sales, those with no ecommerce platform struggled to stay solvent. Almost overnight, selling online became essential for all sorts of brick-and-mortar businesses, from grocery stores to restaurants to retailers of books and bikes. But in-store shopping is making a comeback.

More than half of consumers surveyed now prefer to find new products in-store rather than online, according to a new report by 5WPR. They enjoy speaking with sales people, getting their hands on products, and simply basking in the in-store ambiance that was closed to them for a time due to COVID-19. Likewise, more than 75% of U.S. adults are comfortable dining out.

This rekindled love affair with brick and mortar may be why ecommerce’s share of retail has slipped over the last year and why store openings are on the rise. It could explain why brick-and-mortar sales outpaced online sales in March 2022, for the first time since the spring of 2020. Suddenly, it’s not hard to believe 72% of U.S. retail sales will occur in brick-and-mortar stores in 2024, as Forrester predicts.

Even digital natives are falling for brick and mortar. Eyeglass revolutionary Warby Parker already has approximately 160 stores and plans to open 40 more. Wayfair is opening three stores this year so it can meet customers “wherever they are on their shopping journey.” Bob Sherwin, Wayfair’s chief marketing officer, says their new physical stores will “bring our brands to life in a new way.”

You certainly can do a lot in brick-and-mortar stores that you simply can’t do online. If you sell sofas, customers can sit on them. If you sell shoes, they can meet the feet. But that’s just the beginning. Dick’s House of Sport, an offshoot of Dick’s Sporting Goods, has a batting cage, a climbing wall, a putting green, a running track, and a turf field where customers can try out new equipment.

Retailers that treat their brick-and-mortar store as an extension of the online store — and vice versa — are best able to meet customers where they are. Buy online, pickup-in-store services, and buy online, return-to-store services put customer needs first. So do retailers that facilitate online sales for in-store customers when desired items aren’t available on-site; instead of advising customers to “find it online,” omnichannel retailers can order goods for customers then and there.

However, blending online and in-store selling can complicate tax compliance for retailers in a number of ways. Here are four of the most common.