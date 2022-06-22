July 2022 sales tax rate changes

Florida expands sales tax exemption for boiler fuels

Hydrogen purchased for use as a combustible fuel in manufacturing, processing, compounding, or producing tangible personal property is exempt from Florida sales and use tax starting July 1, 2022. If you qualify for the exemption, you must give the seller a valid exemption certificate. This exemption doesn't apply to any firm regulated by the Division of Hotels and Restaurants of the Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Illinois temporarily suspends grocery tax

The Prairie State is one of just 13 states that tax groceries, but the new budget for FY 2023 includes a suspension of the 1% grocery tax from July 1, 2022, to July 1, 2023. Governor JB Pritzker is ensuring shoppers are aware of this suspension by requiring grocery stores to include the news on grocery store receipts.

Indiana taxes vaping products

Indiana’s new vape tax goes into effect July 1, 2022. The law establishes a new 15% sales tax for all vaping products. Indiana is the 31st state to tax vape products, which are under increasing regulation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Louisiana exempts diapers and tampons

Effective July 1, 2022, diapers and feminine hygiene products sold or purchased for individual use are exempt from state sales and use tax in Louisiana. Local sales and use taxes still apply unless exmpted by local ordinance. Some localities, including New Orleans, exempt or partially exempt diapers or feminine hygiene products from local sales tax.

Check your inbox: South Carolina Department of Revenue won’t mail notices anymore

If you have an active account with the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR), you’ll need to make a habit of checking your email inbox for letters and notices. SCDOR is encouraging people to go green by automatically enrolling taxpayers in the department’s paperless mailing system. On and after June 27, 2022, SCDOR will electronically post most taxpayer letters and notices directly into MyDORWAY accounts. Thanks to a new upload feature, many taxpayers will be able to securely upload and submit certain documents through the MyDORWAY system as well. If this option is available to you, SCDOR will let you know via electronic communication. Additional details are available on the SCDOR website.

Maryland family budgets get a boost

Starting in July, certain everyday household items like baby bottles, diapers, car seats, dental hygiene products, and medical devices (including diabetic care equipment) will be tax exempt.

Iowa changes sales and use tax permit registration and more

Following Governor Kim Reynolds signing Senate File 2367, the Iowa Department of Revenue has released updated guidance as it relates to changes to sales and use tax permit registration, return filing, and tax payment that take effect July 1, 2022. These changes include: Taxpayers will report sales and use tax on the same return and will only need one permit for both sales and use tax.

Taxpayers will either file and pay monthly or annually, depending on the amount of tax collected.

Monthly returns must be filed and tax must be paid electronically.

Semimonthly deposit payments are no longer required. Visit tax.iowa.gov/permit-changes to learn more about these changes, the new combined tax return, and answers to common questions. Existing permit holders will still need to file a quarterly return for the second quarter of 2022 as they have in the past, due August 1, 2022. Existing permit holders will be notified by the Department of all changes to accounts in July.

July state sales tax holidays