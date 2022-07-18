Maryland fine-tunes tax on digital products

Though some states seem to take a “set-it-and-forget-it” approach to sales tax, most states fiddle with their sales tax laws in response to changing circumstances. Maryland offers a good example: It’s been fine-tuning how sales and use tax applies to digital products and digital codes since before tax rules for those items took effect.

Maryland lawmakers broadened sales tax to specified digital products and digital advertising in March 2020 with the enactment of House Bills 732 and 932. It took time for the measures to take effect because Governor Larry Hogan vetoed the bills, but the Maryland General Assembly overrode the veto in February 2021, and Maryland began taxing certain digital products on March 14, 2021.



Shortly thereafter, in April 2021, the General Assembly passed another law amending and clarifying how Maryland sales tax applies to digital products and services. It took effect retroactively, on March 14, 2021.



The General Assembly further refined the state’s tax on digital products in 2022 with the enactment of Senate Bill 723 and its companion House Bill 791. According to the Maryland Comptroller’s Business Tax Tip #29, the exclusions established by the new law reflect “the legislative intent of HB 923 as enacted on March 14, 2021.”



The latest changes took effect July 1, 2022. For the sake of all affected businesses, let’s hope the third time’s the charm and no additional clarifications are needed.

