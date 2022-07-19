Should artists collect sales taxes at arts and crafts shows?

Online marketplaces for artists and crafters

Direct online sales can create economic nexus

Artists or crafters who sell their creations directly to customers who come into their studio likely have business registration requirements, and in 45 states, they’ll need to collect sales tax on transactions and remit the money they collect to the proper authorities. (Only New Hampshire, Oregon, Montana, Alaska, and Delaware don’t impose a general state sales tax; however, Alaska does allow local governments to levy their own sales taxes.) That’s because having a physical presence in a state — or physical nexus, in legal parlance — establishes a sales tax obligation. Likewise, if they’re taking orders and closing sales directly from their own websites, artists and crafters also must be aware of economic nexus. In short, economic nexus is the legal concept that a business creates a connection with a state when it does a certain amount of business there, which in turn creates tax compliance obligations. Selling one painting from a website — or a set of earrings or a box of handmade soap — probably won’t trigger a requirement to collect and remit sales tax in a state. However, making a single sale to one of the state’s residents could trigger a requirement to register as a business there if the sale exceeds the state’s economic nexus threshold, which in many states is $100,000. By 2023, all states that levy sales tax will require out-of-state sellers to collect and remit sales tax on transactions with buyers in those states once a vendor records a specific number of sales, or the dollar value of those sales exceeds a specific threshold. In fact, all states but one (Missouri) already enforce nexus. For details on this, check out our state-by-state guide to economic nexus laws.

What are the benefits of selling at arts and crafts fairs?

Some artists and crafters primarily market their pieces through fairs and shows, spending days driving between shows to sell to buyers looking for one-of-a-kind pieces. Others supplement their online marketing efforts with appearances at a select number of in-person events. There are advantages to this kind of in-person selling. For starters, selling directly to a customer at a fair or show means the artist keeps more of the money from a sale, because they aren’t paying a commission to a dealer or gallery — just a booth fee to the festival organizer. Experts say there’s a certain energy at a craft fair that can’t be duplicated online, and for artists — who are often selling themselves as much as their creations — that can help create lasting relationships with potential new buyers who may become collectors. Fairs are opportunities for artists to build both their brands and their email lists. The fairs are also opportunities for artists to network, to test new art styles or mediums to see how they sell, and to find inspiration in the work of other artists and craftspeople. In some cases, traveling to a crafts fair can open up opportunities to meet with gallery or shop owners who might be looking for new art or crafts to sell.

Tax compliance for sales at art shows