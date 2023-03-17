Electrifying the highway use tax

Electric vehicle highway use equalization tax

North Carolina lawmakers are considering an electric vehicle highway use equalization tax. If adopted, for the period of January 1, 2024, through December 31, 2024, any electric vehicle registered in the state would be subject to a flat 1.2 cent tax per mile traveled by the electric vehicle during the previous calendar year. For calendar years beginning on or after January 1, 2025, the North Carolina electric vehicle highway use equalization tax would be the amount for the preceding calendar year, multiplied by the percentage set for 2025. Electric vehicle owners that file North Carolina income tax would report and remit the tax with their individual income tax returns. The tax on EVs owned by a corporation would be paid on the corporation’s income tax return. There will also be an electric vehicle highway use equalization tax return for EV owners not required to file income tax in North Carolina. It seems a bit complicated, but the North Carolina House passed it on its first reading. If North Carolina ends up adopting the tax and it proves successful, other states could mimic it.

Fees on public EV charging stations

Fees on miles traveled (road usage fees)

Drivers of eligible fuel-efficient, hybrid, and/or electric vehicles can opt to participate in road usage charge programs in Oregon, Utah, and Virginia. Oregon is now looking to levy a tax on use by EVs of highways in Oregon, as measured by miles traveled between registration dates, at a rate equivalent to the gasoline tax owed by a motor vehicle that gets 30 miles per gallon. It often takes years for such pilot programs to transition to full-fledged road usage fees. In 2017, California completed a four-year road charge pilot program created to test, study, and evaluate all aspects of a road charge system. The Road Charge Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) will make recommendations to the California State Transportation Agency by July 1, 2023, on the design of a pilot to test revenue collection.

Hawaii may institute a mileage-based road usage charge for electric vehicles starting July 1, 2025, and a capped mileage-based road user fee starting January 1, 2025. It would also eliminate the $50 registration surcharge for electric vehicles for owners who choose to pay the road usage charge instead; taxpayers would have such a choice until 2033.

Other options for electric vehicle taxes and fees