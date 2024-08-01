July 2024 Roundup: Tax laws you need to know 

While you focus on your business, we stay on top of legislative and policy changes that can affect your tax compliance.

Ten-day tax holiday. The Buckeye State has had an annual tax-free weekend since 2015, but this July and August will see its biggest yet. Ohioans will be able to dine and shop tax free for a whopping 10 days this summer — making tax compliance for retailers a little tricky.

Taxes growing in the Garden State. New Jersey has taken a page out of Ohio’s book — and promptly ripped it up and tossed it in the harbor. New Jersey repealed its annual sales tax holiday and is phasing out a sales and use tax exemption for zero emission vehicles.

Mark your calendars. Keep track of 2024 sales tax holiday changes with this handy article.

Nexus changes in North Carolina. As of July 1 this year, economic nexus in North Carolina is based on sales only, rather than sales volume or number of transactions. Eliminating the economic nexus transaction threshold changes the tax compliance game in the Tar Heel State — especially where it concerns out-of-state sellers.

Are transaction thresholds going out of fashion?

Will other states follow North Carolina? A growing number of states are eliminating the transaction threshold for sales tax nexus, including South Dakota. This doesn’t change the complexity of tax compliance in those states, however.

There’s no place like Wichita. Every year, property tax experts descend upon a city in Kansas, and it’s not just for the salt mine tour or the Great Plains Transportation Museum. Learn about the largest conference dedicated to property tax in North America, and what was in store for attendees this year.

Vermont taxes the cloud. The Green Mountain State is changing how it taxes remotely accessed software services. Figuring out how to tax nontangible products and services can be tricky, and Vermont has a long and storied history of figuring out cloud taxability.

All the cool states are doing it. Implementing delivery fees, that is. After Colorado and Minnesota imposed a tax on items purchased at retail for delivery by motor vehicle, Washington is considering doing the same.

Does SST make tax E-Z? Streamlined Sales Tax (SST) is an agreement between select states to make sales tax compliance easier for out-of-state sellers. Find out how registering through SST can simplify sales tax for consumers and retailers alike.

What’s the use (tax)? Sales and use tax are an iconic duo. But often sales tax steals the show, and use tax is left playing second fiddle to the popular and glamorous sales tax. But like Art Garfunkel or John Oates, use tax has an interesting solo career in its own right.

Wayfair 2? Remote sales tax requirements have been a hot-button issue for over a decade. Colorado is the latest state to go up against Wayfair in the battle over remote sales tax.

A love letter to Ohio. There’s a lot to love about Ohio — rolling green hills and magnificent cornfields, Cedar Point (America’s Roller Coast), and the smug feeling of knowing that your state bested Michigan in the war over Toledo. Another compelling reason to love the Buckeye State? Takeout food is sales tax exempt.

Home sweet home. Furnished apartments or hotel suites are a pretty good perk when it comes to attracting or retaining employees. Corporate housing is on the rise — and so is corporate housing lodging tax complexity.