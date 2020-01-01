Idaho vacation rental tax guide

With a bounty of popular destinations including Yellowstone National Park, Sun Valley, and Coeur d’Alene, the Gem State offers ample opportunity for short-term rental (STR) businesses. But these opportunities come with tax obligations. Like hotel stays, STR stays in Idaho are subject to lodging tax. Failure to comply with state and local tax laws can result in fines and penalties. Tax jurisdictions are increasingly making STR tax compliance a priority, so it’s important to address compliance before tax authorities address it for you. Avalara MyLodgeTax put together this guide to help you comply with Idaho lodging tax laws at the state level. Local jurisdictions such as cities or counties may have their own lodging tax rules. For more information on the tax rates and jurisdictions that apply to your rental’s specific location, use our lodging tax lookup tool. No lodging tax guide is a substitute for professional tax advice. Consider this an asset to help you understand and prioritize your vacation rental questions and concerns. Questions pertaining to specific situations or out-of-the-ordinary conditions are best solved with a certified tax professional familiar with Idaho tax laws.

Short-term rental lodging tax basics

Lodging taxes are calculated as a percentage of the cost of your guest’s stay and added to the price on the bill. The guest pays the tax, but the STR operator is responsible for collecting and paying it to the proper tax authority. What’s the definition of “short-term rental” in Idaho? Reservations of 30 days or less are subject to state lodging taxes in Idaho. Who’s required to collect and file lodging taxes on short-term rentals in Idaho? If you collect payment from short-term guests renting out a room, apartment, house, or other dwelling, you’re likely responsible for collecting, filing, and remitting lodging taxes to Idaho tax authorities. You’re not liable for lodging taxes if a third party, such as an STR marketplace, collects and remits lodging taxes for all your rental transactions. Location is key to compliance The location of your rental is a crucial piece of information for lodging tax compliance. Your address determines which tax jurisdictions you’re required to report to, which taxes you need to collect, and the appropriate tax rates. Use our lodging tax lookup tool to get a rate report specific to your Idaho rental’s address. The report includes the estimated total tax rate to collect from guests, number of required registrations, number and frequency of returns per year, and minimum number of rented days to qualify as a taxable stay. It should be noted that tax rates and the rules governing them change frequently. Please consider your tax rate report to be informative rather than authoritative.

Local short-term rental regulations STR operators in Idaho should be aware of the local regulations that apply to them. Homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium communities, co-ops, and landlords may also have specific rules regarding vacation rentals. It’s your responsibility to be aware of STR policies that apply to your property.

Registering with tax authorities

Before you can begin collecting taxes on your STR in Idaho, you’re legally required to register with the Idaho State Tax Commission if you rent your property directly to guests without using an STR marketplace such as Airbnb or Vrbo. You can register online. You may also be required to register with local tax authorities.

Collecting lodging taxes

Once you’ve registered with tax authorities, you’re ready to start collecting lodging taxes, which you’ll add to your guest’s bill when they pay for their stay. Which lodging taxes apply to Idaho short-term rentals? In Idaho, a number of different lodging taxes may apply to your STR, depending on your location. These can include:

Tax name File and remit to State sales tax Idaho State Tax Commission State travel and convention tax Idaho State Tax Commission Auditorium district tax Idaho State Tax Commission Local sales tax Local tax authority



Tax rates Before you can begin collecting lodging taxes, you need to know the correct rate to charge to avoid compliance issues. Our lodging tax lookup tool can give you a rate report specific to your Idaho address. What charges are taxable? In Idaho, all fees or amounts that are part of the charge for accommodations are taxable. Cancellation charges aren’t taxable and fees charged for extraordinary damage or cleaning might not be taxable if the fees are stated separately. Taxability varies for extra services such as parking. What happens when my short-term rental marketplace (such as Airbnb or Vrbo) collects lodging taxes for me? In Idaho, STR marketplaces are responsible for collecting all state and local lodging taxes booked through them. If taxes aren’t collected for you — such as when guests book and pay directly through you rather than through a marketplace — you’re responsible for collecting and remitting lodging taxes. Are guests ever exempt from taxes? There are situations in which you aren’t required to collect lodging taxes in Idaho. For example, a guest who rents for a long term rather than a short term is exempt from short-term lodging taxes. In Idaho, lodging rentals that are directly billed and paid by the federal government, Idaho state or local governments, and other qualifying organizations are exempt from state lodging taxes. Exemption certificates are required.

Filing lodging tax returns

After you’ve collected taxes from your guests, it’s time to file your tax returns with the Idaho State Tax Commission. In Idaho, you can file and pay the tax amount due via paper or online returns.The Idaho State Tax Commission allows credit card payments, but you may be charged convenience fees for this type of payment. When do I need to file my returns? You’ll be assigned a filing frequency and due dates when you register with the tax authority. For filing with the Idaho State Tax Commission, due dates are as follows:

Filing frequency Due date Monthly Due the 20th day of the month following the end of the filing period Quarterly Due the 20th day of the month following the end of the filing period Annually Due by January 20 following the close of the filing year