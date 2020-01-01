Idaho vacation rental tax guide

Airbnb and Vrbo have changed the way vacationers travel. More and more guests are choosing to rent private homes rather than book hotels. With a bounty of popular destinations including Yellowstone National Park, Sun Valley, and Coeur d’Alene, the Gem State offers prospective short-term rental hosts the opportunity to bring in extra income and meet new people. But new income opportunities bring new tax implications. Like hotel and B&B stays, short-term rentals in Idaho are subject to tax. Tax authorities require short-term vacation rental hosts to collect applicable short-term rental taxes from their guests and remit them to the proper authorities. Failure to comply with state and local tax laws can result in fines and interest penalties. These may not catch up with vacation rental operators in the short term, but the sharing economy is under increased scrutiny so it’s important to address compliance before tax authorities address it for you. Avalara MyLodgeTax has put together this guide to help you comply with Idaho short-term rental tax laws. For more information on the tax rates and jurisdictions that apply to your rental’s specific location, use our lodging tax lookup tool. No short-term vacation rental tax guide is a substitute for professional tax advice. Consider this an asset to help you understand and prioritize your vacation rental questions and concerns. Questions pertaining to specific situations or out-of-the-ordinary conditions are best solved with a certified tax professional familiar with Idaho tax laws.

Short-term rental tax basics

When you start operating a short-term rental, while you might not have experience with lodging taxes, you’re probably familiar with income tax. It’s important to understand the difference between the two. Income tax is reported and paid annually to the federal government and many state governments on “taxable” income, which is income after allowed expense deductions. You pay this tax directly to the government. Lodging tax on a short-term rental is a percentage of the cost of your guest’s stay that’s added to the price on the bill. The guest pays the tax, but you’re responsible for collecting the tax and paying it to the proper tax authority.

What’s the definition of “short-term rental” in Idaho? For tax purposes, short-term rentals in Idaho are defined as reservations of 30 days or fewer.

Who’s required to collect and file taxes on short-term rentals in Idaho? If you collect payment from short-term guests renting out a room, apartment, house, or other dwelling, you’re likely responsible for collecting, filing, and remitting short-term rental taxes to Idaho tax authorities. You are not liable for lodging taxes if a third party, such as an online marketplace, collects and remits lodging taxes for all your rental transactions.

Location is key to compliance The location of your rental is a crucial piece of information for short-term rental tax compliance. Your address determines which tax jurisdictions you’re required to report to, which taxes you need to collect, and the appropriate tax rates. Use our lodging tax lookup tool to get a rate report specific to your Idaho rental’s address. The report includes the estimated total tax rate to collect from guests, number of required registrations, number and frequency of returns per year, and minimum number of rented days to qualify as a taxable stay. It should be noted that tax rates and the rules governing them change frequently. Please consider your tax rate report to be informative rather than authoritative.

Registering with tax authorities

Before you can begin collecting taxes on your short-term rental in Idaho, you’re legally required to register with the Idaho State Tax Commission if you rent your property directly to guests without using a short-term rental marketplace such as Airbnb or Vrbo. You can register online, and once you’ve registered, you’ll receive instructions on filing your lodging taxes. You may also be required to register with local tax authorities.



Do I need to form an LLC? In Idaho, you don’t need to form an LLC to register with tax authorities.

Local short-term rental regulations Short-term rental operators in Idaho should be aware of the local regulations that apply to them, including rules covering: Legality

Permits, licenses, and registration

Zoning

Advertising

Neighborhood notification

Building and housing standards Homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium communities, co-ops, and landlords may also have specific rules regarding vacation rentals. It’s your responsibility to be aware of short-term rental policies that apply to your property.

Collecting short-term rental tax

Once you’ve registered with tax authorities, you’re ready to start collecting rental tax, which you’ll add to your guest’s bill when they pay for their stay.

Which taxes apply to Idaho short-term rentals? In Idaho, a number of different lodging taxes may apply to your short-term rental, depending on your location. These can include:

Tax name File and remit to State sales tax Idaho State Tax Commission Idaho travel and convention tax Idaho State Tax Commission Auditorium district tax Idaho State Tax Commission Local sales tax Local tax authority



Tax rates Before you can begin collecting short-term rental taxes, you need to know the correct rate to charge. Rates can and do change frequently, so it’s critical to make sure you have the latest rate to avoid over- or undercharging your guests and running into compliance issues. Our lodging tax lookup tool can give you a rate report specific to your Idaho address. The report includes the estimated total tax rate to collect from guests, required registrations, frequency of returns per year, and minimum number of rented days to qualify as a taxable stay.

What charges are taxable? In Idaho, all fees or amounts that are part of the charge for accommodations are taxable. This includes items such as cleaning fees, pet fees, rollaway bed fees, extra person fees, no-show fees, reservation fees, etc., whether they’re included in the bill or are stated separately. Fees that are refundable, such as damage deposits, are generally not subject to lodging taxes unless the host keeps the deposit. However, charges for laundry service, long-distance phone calls, parking fees, and other miscellaneous charges that don’t increase the charge for lodging accommodations aren’t taxable if they’re listed separately on the bill.

What happens when my short-term rental marketplace (such as Airbnb or Vrbo) collects taxes for me? Before collecting any short-term rental taxes from your guests, you need to be aware of whether any taxes have already been collected for you. In Idaho, short-term rental marketplaces are responsible for collecting all state taxes due on lodging booked through them. If taxes aren’t collected for you — such as when guests book and pay directly through you rather than through a short-term rental marketplace — you’re responsible for collecting and remitting taxes to state tax authorities. Marketplaces may not collect local-level short-term rental taxes on your behalf.

Are guests ever exempt from taxes? There are situations in which you aren’t required to collect lodging taxes in Idaho. For example, a guest who rents for a long term rather than a short term is exempt from short-term lodging taxes. In Idaho, lodging rentals that are directly billed and paid by the federal government, Idaho state or local government, schools, and other qualifying organizations are exempt from state taxes. Exemption certificates are required.

Filing short-term rental tax returns

After you’ve collected taxes from your guests, it’s time to file your tax returns with the Idaho State Tax Commission. In Idaho, you can file returns online. In order to file, you’ll need to enter information on how much you charged for your rentals. You’ll also need to pay the tax amount due. The Idaho State Tax Commission allows credit card payments, but you may be charged convenience fees for this type of payment. Take the time to double-check your returns prior to submitting. Simple mistakes such as typos, missing signatures, and incorrect tax information can lead to unwanted delays.

When do I need to file my returns? You’ll be assigned a filing frequency and due dates when you register with the tax authority. For filing with the Idaho State Tax Commission, due dates are as follows:

Filing frequency Due date Monthly Due the 20th day of the month following the end of the filing period Quarterly Due the 20th day of the month following the end of the filing period Annually Due by January 20 following the close of the filing year