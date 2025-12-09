Short-term rental (STR) owners may have to pay more for registration in some cases under a new law passed by the Honolulu City Council.

Bill 62 reinstates several STR rules that were included in a previous ordinance but were inadvertently omitted in a 2024 amendment to county land use regulations. Among the changes is an increase in the fee for registering an STR with the Honolulu government from $500 to $1,000. The law also requires a new initial registration when there are changes to an STR’s owners or operators. The fee for initial registration is $1,000, while the fee for a renewal with continuing owners is $500.

Honolulu passed a strict STR ordinance in April 2022 that banned rentals of between 30 and 89 days in nonresort areas. Under previous laws, STRs were defined as rentals of at least 30 days. However, in January 2024, a federal judge ruled that existing Honolulu STRs could continue operations, but that the ban on rentals of 30 to 89 days would apply to STRs established after the law was passed. The ordinance only allows STRs in resort-zoned areas, including Waikiki and Ko Olina. Violations can result in fines of up to $10,000 per day. Earlier this year, the City Council ruled to foreclose on a vacation rental property whose owner owed nearly $1 million in fines for operating an illegal STR.

Last year, Honolulu raised property taxes on STRs. Under the changes, STR owners who don’t live in their properties are charged $9 per $1,000 of value up to $800,000 and $11.50 for anything above that. The previous rate was $4 per $1,000 of assessed value up to $1 million. Hotels pay $13.90 per $1,000 of assessed value.