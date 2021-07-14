If you were excited when we announced the addition of Single Sign-On and advanced reporting, you’re going to love CertCapture 6.5. The latest release of our compliance document management platform includes a host of improvements to help companies more seamlessly manage sales tax exemption certificates, excise licenses, and Forms W-8 and W-9. What’s New in CertCapture 6.5? Instant access to compliance documents — With an advanced tagging and categorization structure, you can now access and update individual documents instantly. Whether you need to validate a federal withholding form or verify a customer’s tax-exempt status to complete a retail transaction, CertCapture 6.5 makes it easy to locate, extract, review, approve, and validate the correct document within seconds.

Track Excise Licenses — We redesigned the platform to support excise license numbers in addition to resale exemption certificates and federal excise forms. Now, you can store those ID numbers right within customer accounts according to exposure zones—no more maintaining complex spreadsheets!

Improve the customer experience — When a renewal request is sent from CertCapture, your customer will now see precisely which compliance documents need to be updated. There’s no confusion as to how many forms require immediate attention; customers can quickly update the ones that are highlighted at the top of the list and then move on with their days.

Future-date documents — When saving and validating documents, you can now set the effective date to a past or future date and control when the document is active. Post-dated forms are placed in a staging area until the effective date, at which time the compliance document will be immediately activated and added to the account.