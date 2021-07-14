Introducing Single Sign-On (SSO) for CertCapture

Don’t you just love the process of creating unique, secure login credentials for all of the different software platforms your company uses?

Neither do we. Regularly typing in usernames and passwords for dozens of different apps can be a frustrating process. Password management tools may provide some relief, but clear your cache and all those impossible-to-remember alphanumeric credentials could be wiped out—not fun when the deadlines are looming and the clock is ticking.

That’s why I’m so excited to introduce the newest feature to hit our compliance document management tools including CertCapture, VendorCapture and ExciseCapture: Single sign-on access, or SSO. Now, your users can leverage existing usernames and passwords to gain access to these tools.

What it is: SSO helps connect related but independent software systems, saving users from the headache of managing multiple usernames and passwords. With SSO support, a company can let authorized employees access CertCapture using the same login credentials used for other internal systems.

How it works: With SSO enabled, CertCapture authorizes and authenticates users through a secured connection to your Identity Provider software. User access and password management is controlled by your company’s corporate directory system, and access is adjusted automatically as employees join or leave your business.

For our tech-savvy readers: SSO integration with CertCapture is accomplished through the use of a Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) interface—SAML 2.0 standard, to be specific.

It’s just one more way we’re empowering IT and tax teams with solutions that are fast, accurate and easy to use.

Would you like to learn more about SSO for CertCapture? Schedule a demo so we can show you how it works!