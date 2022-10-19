All businesses that have an Arizona Transaction Privilege Tax* (TPT) license must renew it by the end of the year because TPT licenses are valid for one calendar year only. Failure to renew the license by January 1, 2020, will lead to penalties, late fees, or both.

The renewal requirement even applies to licenses that were renewed or obtained sometime after January 1, 2019, as all TPT licenses set to expire on December 31.

It’s best for businesses to renew their TPT license online through AZTaxes.gov, and online license renewal is required for businesses with more than one location. Paper renewals are still available for companies with only one location in Arizona, though the Arizona Department of Revenue “strongly encourages taxpayers to enroll, file, and pay online.”

There’s no fee to renew a license at the state level, although first-time TPT licenses cost $12 plus applicable city fees. Local jurisdictions cannot charge more than $50 for a license.