States wind down tax relief, amp up search for more revenue

The takeaway: States strapped for cash because of COVID-19 are likely to broaden sales tax and increase enforcement of remote sales tax laws. They may also seek to legalize (and tax) recreational marijuana and sports betting, and raise taxes on vapor products. Federal, state, and local officials scrambled to support struggling businesses and individuals when the coronavirus (COVID-19) first hit. They placed temporary moratoriums on evictions, pushed income tax due dates to July 15, and waived interest and penalties on late payments of beverage alcohol tax, communications tax, sales tax, etc. Millions of Americans received stimulus checks, and more than 4.8 million small businesses obtained loans through the Paycheck Protection Program that was set to expire today (June 30, 2020). Yet as time passes, relief is winding down. Evictions have been allowed to proceed in many parts of the country. Federal and state income tax payments will soon be due. Sales tax and other taxes must now be remitted on time in most states. Stimulus payments have long since been spent. Congress is working to provide additional assistance through the HEROES Act, which was approved by the House and now needs approval from the Senate. If enacted, it would put a moratorium on certain evictions and foreclosures; expand the Paycheck Protection Program; support pandemic premium pay for essential workers; provide payments and other assistance for state, local, tribe, and territorial governments; send another round of stimulus checks; and more. States, too, are looking for creative solutions to an ongoing pandemic and economic recession. Unlike the federal government, most must balance their budgets and thus will need tax revenue to pay for essential services and support programs. To that end, many states — particularly those most reliant on sales tax revenue — could look to: Broaden sales tax to exempt goods and services

Enforce compliance of remote sales laws Other possibilities include legalizing and taxing recreational marijuana, legalizing and taxing sports wagering, and increasing taxes on vapor products.

Broaden sales tax

Increase enforcement of remote sales tax

It’s been more than two years since the Supreme Court of the United States overruled a long-standing physical presence rule in South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. (June 21, 2018). The decision authorized states to base a sales tax collection obligation solely on an out-of-state seller’s sales in the state (economic nexus). Today, 43 states enforce economic nexus, along with Washington, D.C., and parts of Alaska. Most provide an exception for small sellers, such as those with less than $100,000 in sales or fewer than 200 transactions in the state annually. Yet many businesses are still unaware of the Wayfair ruling and its potential impact (i.e., that they could be required to collect and remit sales tax in other states). States have generally eased into enforcing economic nexus, but those days are gone. Bloomberg Tax reports that “revenue departments will be under intense pressure to ramp up audits after states begin lifting shelter-in-place orders and business restrictions.” Revenue losses will “force departments to double down on enforcement and collection efforts to revitalize exhausted revenue streams.” A main target: “Wayfair nexus audits.” In other words, states are likely to take a “hard line on out-of-state taxpayers with economic nexus.” If businesses that have already established economic nexus are at risk, so are online sellers whose business increased during the pandemic. Some states require remote sellers to register and start collecting sales tax as soon as they cross the economic nexus threshold (i.e., before the next invoice). Ecommerce sellers struggling to meet a sudden surge in demand may not have closely tracked sales into states with economic nexus laws and, as a result, could be out of compliance. States will also look to ensure marketplace facilitators and sellers are compliant. Marketplaces are responsible for collecting and remitting tax on all sales made through the platform in most states, but some states still require third-party sellers to file returns. Marketplace laws also help states identify businesses that have been selling into the state through marketplaces for years, potentially establishing a sales tax collection obligation through inventory stored in the state. California is among the states actively seeking past non-compliance among marketplace vendors.