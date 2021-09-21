DoorDash jumps into a booming, under-regulated alcohol delivery market

In a new development in the battle to control on-demand alcohol delivery services, DoorDash is now facilitating the delivery of beer, wine, and spirits in 20 states and Washington, D.C., as well as in Canada and Australia. According to the DoorDash press release, this is the next step in a “multi-year journey of fulfilling alcohol on-demand delivery for many national and local merchants via their own channels with DoorDash Drive, DoorDash’s white-label fulfillment service.” The extensive DoorDash alcohol catalog now contains 30,000 SKUs nationally and includes cocktails-to-go from restaurants as well as beer, wine, and spirits from convenience stores, grocery stores, and retailers. Adding alcohol could boost the average order values of restaurants and grocers by 30%, while convenience stores could see order values grow by 50% or more. Consumers should welcome the news: According to the National Restaurant Association, 56% of consumers (age 21+) would likely add alcoholic beverages to a restaurant food delivery order. DoorDash says it’s working closely with state and local governments to ensure alcohol deliveries occur only where allowed. Approximately 20 states have made takeout and delivery sales of alcohol permanent since the start of the pandemic, and another 15 currently allow them on a temporary basis.

Pandemic pushes creation of a new normal

New, more contagious coronavirus variants are helping to rapidly reshape the beverage alcohol industry. Although in-person dining and drinking has resumed nationwide, some restrictions remain and others are in development: Proof of vaccination rules recently came into effect in New York City and Seattle, and soon will be in Los Angeles. Online marketplaces and delivery apps like Drizly (which is being acquired by UberEats), Instacart, and now DoorDash allow consumers to enjoy their favorite drinks without leaving home. As these new entrants become more predominant, regulators and legislators are simultaneously grappling with how to best regulate these unlicensed entities.

Compliance in the beverage alcohol industry’s fourth tier