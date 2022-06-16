New forms of order fulfillment create tax challenges for midsize businesses

If you’re a retailer, order fulfillment is one of the key steps your company must take to complete a sale and please a customer. However, the rise of omnichannel marketing, coupled with pandemic-related supply chain snarls worldwide, have made order fulfillment more challenging than ever before. All these factors also make sales tax compliance more challenging, because whether you’re a brick-and-mortar merchant with a website, or an online entity that sometimes drop ships from your supplier, you’ve got a shifting web of tax requirements to meet. “The more complex the transaction, the more complex the tax compliance requirements — and complex transactions are increasingly common,” said Asad Ahmed, who is principal industry solutions advisor at Oracle NetSuite. “Gone are the days when you just bought one thing from a retailer in a simple transaction and it’s done,” he said. Instead, tax compliance in today’s retail environment is “really complex.”

Omnichannel marketing creates operational complexity

Omnichannel marketing has created new opportunities for companies to capture new business. But it has created new operational challenges at the same time, according to Ahmed, who was part of a discussion on order fulfillment and tax automation during Avalara CRUSH Global, a virtual conference focused on emerging business processes and tax trends earlier this year. “It’s not only brick-and-mortar,” Ahmed said. “It’s not only your best properties. We have seen retail add in things like going through marketplaces to meet their customers.” Pop-up stores and sales through consignment shops have also emerged as new sales channels, he added. Retailers — and really, all companies that sell physical goods — are faced with managing inventory against orders coming from any number of new channels. That requires them to have real-time views into exactly where their inventories stand, and whether they’ve actually got enough product to fulfill customer orders in a timely fashion. As a buyer, “I want my products now,” Ahmed said. “I want to know when they’re getting to me. If you can’t tell me that, if you’re not able to allocate inventory to those orders in real time and tell me, the end user, this is when you’re delivering this, I’m going away.”

Accurate data is essential

At the same time, selling companies must have accurate real-time data for sales, inventory, and sales tax obligations. For sellers, it’s a matter of knowing exactly what’s flowing to your company’s bottom line. “Sellers need to know exactly what the financial impact of a transaction is,” Ahmed said. “If you sell something for X dollars, you need to know, at that time, what is the taxable impact of that transaction.” If you don’t know, you won’t be able to close your books at the end of your next financial reporting period, he explained. And there are a vast number of factors that can influence what you should be collecting and when you should be remitting.

The way companies fulfill orders can change tax obligations

Tax errors cut into your bottom line