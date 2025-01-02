December 2024 Roundup: Tax laws you need to know

While you focus on your business, we stay on top of legislative and policy changes that can affect your tax compliance.

Good news for Avalara for Shopify users. We recently added Avalara Exemption Certificate Management to Avalara for Shopify. Now it’s easier than ever to manage exempt sales through our powerful automated solutions.



Sales tax in the bayou. The state of Louisiana is increasing state sales tax rates and making changes to the taxability of digital products and services effective January 1, 2025. What does this mean for businesses in the Pelican State?



Babies — or rather caregivers of babies — rejoice! Starting January 1, 2025, diapers will be exempt from sales tax in Nevada. If you sell diapers in the Silver State, here’s what you need to know.

Oh, Canada! As of December 14, 2024, retailers doing business in the Great White North will have new compliance challenges to contend with. Learn about Canada’s newest sales tax holiday.

Sales tax holiday season. States have sales tax holidays for almost anything you can think of – back-to-school clothes and shoes, energy efficient appliances, disaster preparedness supplies. Find out what that means for retailers.



Product taxability can be tricky. Sales and use tax rules aren’t consistent across jurisdictions or even within categories. Here’s how product taxability and classification fit into your tax compliance automation strategy.



Tax compliance around the world. If you do business in the United States, you’ll have to manage sales and use tax. If you do business outside of the U.S., you’ll have to figure out value-added tax (VAT) and/or goods and service tax (GST). So what is VAT, and who has to pay it?