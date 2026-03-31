Idaho cities and counties face strong restrictions on how they can regulate short-term rentals (STRs) under a new law signed by Governor Brad Little. The measure goes into effect on July 1, 2026.

According to House Bill 583, local governments may not ban STRs and may not require:

Special STR permits or licenses

Owner occupation

Professional property management

Additional insurance

Reporting of use or other statistics

Additional parking

Modification to the physical structure of the property

Inspections

Limits on the number days a property can be rented

Notices to neighboring properties

Increased sewer or other utility capacity

A conditional use permit in a residential zone

Limits on proximity to other STRs

Caps on the number of STRs

Local governments must classify STRs as non-transient residential use, subject to all zoning and building code rules as well as noise, parking, nuisance, curfew, and traffic laws. Cities and counties are allowed to regulate STRs to safeguard health and safety if the rules for STRs are no different than those for other types of residential dwellings, including requiring:

Smoke alarms for sleeping areas

A functioning fire extinguisher and carbon monoxide detector on each floor

Removable escape ladders in all sleeping areas with a window that are located above the ground floor

Informational handouts for tenants describing the location of exits, fire extinguishers, the location of any supplied first aid kits, and a phone number to contact the owner or manager of the STR in the case of an emergency

Cities and counties are prohibited from levying taxes or fees on the business of operating an STR marketplace.