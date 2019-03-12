Businesses with nexus in Georgia are required to register with the Georgia Department of Revenue and to charge, collect, and remit the appropriate tax.



Generally, a business has nexus in Georgia when it has a physical presence there, such as a retail store, warehouse, inventory, or the regular presence of traveling salespeople or representatives. However, out-of-state sellers can also establish nexus in the ways described below.



Georgia nexus for out-of-state sellers



Affiliate nexus



If your business has ties to businesses in Georgia, including affiliates, it may have nexus. As of October 1, 2012, nexus is presumed when an out-of-state vendor with a related member in Georgia engages in any of the following activities:

Sells the same or a similar line of products as the out-of-state vendor under the same or similar name





Uses the same or similar trademark, service mark, or trade names as the out-of-state vendor





Maintains or utilizes an office, distribution center, salesroom, warehouse, or other place of business (owned by the vendor or any other person other than a common carrier acting in its capacity as such)





Assembles, delivers, installs, or provides maintenance services for the out-of-state vendor’s Georgia customers





Facilitates the out-of-state vendor’s delivery of property to Georgia customers (allows products to be picked up at their place of business)





Conducts any other activities in Georgia that are significantly associated with the out-of-state vendor’s establishment or maintenance of a Georgia market

Click-through nexus



An out-of-state seller can also establish Georgia nexus through referrals, including online referrals, from in-state entities under an expanded click-through nexus provision that took effect on October 1, 2012. Out-of-state vendors must collect and remit sales and use tax when they earn more than $50,000 of cumulative gross receipts from in-state referrals (in exchange for a consideration) during the preceding 12-month period.



Trade show nexus



Out-of-state sellers that engage in convention and trade show activities in Georgia may establish nexus. The Department of Revenue states that out-of-state sellers are not required to register with the state when all of the following conditions are met:

The seller’s sole physical presence in Georgia is related to convention and trade show activities





The seller (including the seller’s agents, canvassers, independent contractors, representatives, salespersons, or solicitors) does not engage in convention and trade show activities in Georgia for more than 5 days during any 12 month period





The seller did not derive more than $100,000 of net income from convention and trade show activities in Georgia during the prior calendar year



However, even when nexus is not created, out-of-state vendors must apply sales tax to any orders taken or sales made during convention or trade show activities (using form CD-32 Miscellaneous Events for remittance).



See O.C.G.A. § 48-8-2 and O.C.G.A. § 48-8-59; Section 6-1 of House Bill 386 (2012); and the Georgia Department of Revenue, Out-of-State Sellers.