Conquer the complexity of item classification with the power of artificial intelligence
Fast and simple taxability categorization across your product catalog through advanced product classification software
Ease the burden of item classification
Product classification software streamlines mapping domestic and international tax codes
- Item Classification can be time-consuming and different for each jurisdiction.
- The U.S. alone has more than 13,000 sales and use tax jurisdictions.
- Classification becomes even more complex if you sell internationally.
Expedite and simplify your process with automated product classification software
Identify items for your industry
Categorize products in complex industries including retail, food and beverage, software, manufacturing, construction, and business services.
Classify quickly with technology
Receive up-to-date classification powered by algorithms driven by machine learning, human expertise, and an AI-based classification engine.
Charge tax with greater accuracy
Improve the customer experience by mitigating under- or overcharging tax due to incorrect classification.
Streamline and save time
Bulk upload capabilities for product and service catalogs speed up your classification process.
Product classification software for your industry and product catalog
Avalara Tax Code Classification
Automate item classification with this included feature for existing Avalara AvaTax users
IDEAL FOR: Current AvaTax users that don’t frequently update their item catalogs and do most of their product mapping during setup
Reduce the need to find codes individually with bulk upload capabilities.
Save time and improve efficiency by replacing manual processes with automation.
Avalara Tariff Code Classification
Instantly assign Harmonized System (HS) codes with confidence
IDEAL FOR: Ecommerce sellers, marketplaces, third-party logistics providers, and companies doing business across borders
Avalara Self-Serve Tariff Code Classification is an intuitive AI-enabled tool that allows you to easily determine codes and requires no prior experience in HS classification.
Avalara Managed Tariff Code Classification combines AI and human expertise to quickly assign consistent tariff codes for consumer products shipped to 180+ countries.
Avalara Managed Tariff Code Classification Premium also uses AI and human expertise to determine codes while providing additional background and rationale to support customs audits.
Avalara Managed Tax Category Classification
Capitalize on artificial intelligence (AI) and assisted classification services with cloud-based software
IDEAL FOR: Businesses with complex products and services that also frequently add new items to their catalogs
Quickly and easily determine tax categories with an AI-based classification engine.
Check classification decisions with experts to help ensure greater accuracy.
Use as a standalone product or incorporate into your tax compliance solution.
Identify the right Item Classification product for you
Avalara Tax Code Classification
Avalara Managed Tariff Code Classification
Avalara Managed Tax Category Classification
For current AvaTax users with stable product catalogs
For ecommerce sellers and companies doing business across borders
For companies with complex products and frequently changing catalogs
Lookup based on universal identifiers (e.g. UPC, GTIN, EAN, etc.)
-
Avalara tax code classification
-
Tax category classification
-
API upload
-
Multiple input formats (API, FTP, direct uploads to UI, etc.)
-
Configurable output formats (.csv, Oracle, .xml, webhooks, etc.)
-
Reporting and analytics
-
Up to 1 million items per month
-
Job management within the tool
-
-
Special compliance considerations for SNAP, WIC, etc.
-
-
Professional services assistance and mapping
-
-
Country-specific HS code classification
-
-
Frequently asked questions
Avalara tax codes are our way of identifying your products to help better determine more accurate tax rates.
The Harmonized System, or HS, is formally known as the Harmonized Commodity Description and Coding System. It’s the international standard for classifying traded products. It started in 1988 and is maintained by the World Customs Organization (WCO).
An HS code, or Harmonized System code, is a six-digit standard for classifying globally traded products. These are also used by customs authorities to identify duties for certain products.
Industries with complex products and large catalogs are ideal for product classification services. These industries include retail (including ecommerce), food and beverage, software, business services, manufacturing, and construction, to name a few.
Examples of businesses include grocery, convenience, hardware, and drug stores. This is in addition to software companies, manufacturers, medical suppliers, and commercial services providers.
To start, how an item is manufactured, where it’s sold, and how it's delivered all can impact its taxability. Furthermore, an item’s taxability can differ depending on the jurisdiction.
We offer three tariff code classification products to meet the needs of various businesses.
Our self-serve tool is designed for sellers with limited products or occasional international sales who are looking for an intuitive tool for HS code assignment.
Avalara Managed Tariff Code Classification is for businesses with a broader product catalog or ongoing international business transactions that need to automate more of the process.
Avalara Managed Tariff Code Classification Premium is made for importers, customs brokers, and companies that have more complex compliance concerns.
“I’d have to hire at least three people with tax experience to do the work that Avalara is doing for us.”
Identify your Item Classification solution
Quickly and efficiently identify your products and tax codes.
