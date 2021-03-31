Avalara Tax Research

The taxability of restaurant items depends on the materials and how the items are being used. For example, disposable flatware and cutlery, like paper napkins, plastic plates, and straws, are not taxable in North Carolina. This is because these items are considered as purchased for resale.

However, cloth napkins, silverware, and plates are taxable. This is because these items are owned by the restaurant and are not considered as purchased for resale.

