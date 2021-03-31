Avalara Tax Research
Sales tax research tools and services for comprehensive, easy-to-understand tax insights.
Avalara Tax Research
Sales tax research tools and services for comprehensive, easy-to-understand tax insights.
Video: Learn how to get plain language answers to your tax research questions.
Intuitive, accessible sales and use tax research — when and where you need it
Quickly get updated transaction tax rules, rates, and regulations to help with tax decisions in both the U.S. and abroad.
Get the answers you need with tax research that’s easy to access and even easier to understand.
Find tax research for sales and use tax, VAT, and GST relevant to your business and industry.
Stay ahead of potential audits with audit defense support and access to tax explanations and citations for relevant statutes and legislation.
Avoid costly third-party outsourcing for indirect tax research.
Access the tax research you need in just a few easy steps:
01
Sign up for your Avalara Tax Research account to access your online portal.
Select the industry or information you’re looking for.
Or, type your question into the main search bar.
02
03
Select a state from the interactive map.
Choose an item from the results and find tax answers in accessible, plain language that’s easy to understand and share with your team.
04
Self-service tax content research tools and services to help save time and maintain compliance
Access experts directly
Get direct access to tax researchers to help with tax decisions.
Reduce research time
Clear and concise answers help you save time and reduce headaches.
Share with your team
Save, export, and share research quickly and easily.
Improve accuracy
Validate tax determination with thorough research from a trusted source.
Find add-ons for your industry
Build your complete tax research solution by including add-ons for your industry or region for an additional fee.
Customize your research
Let our team create custom libraries for your products and services maintained by tax experts for an additional fee.
Avalara Tax Research has 3 core products
for current sales and use tax content
Avalara Tax Research Essentials
Avalara Tax Research Standard
Avalara Tax Research Premium
Use a self-service research tool to help find the tax answers you need.
Simplify your research solution with access to a Q&A database and dedicated tax researchers.
Access all our features plus consolidated tax content in an easily exportable matrix.
Coverage of all 50 states and D.C., and a map that details types of tax law changes
Customizable email notifications of tax updates and news
Audit defense support in case of inquiries
Advanced search engine with savable research and extensive filters
Comprehensive research of tax laws and documents you can share with your team
Database of sales and use tax rates by city, state, county, and ZIP code
Simplified descriptions of what tax laws mean
Taxability charts per item across states that are easily shared with your team
Straightforward Yes/No answers to taxability questions
History of tax laws and answers to track changes
Decision trees for taxability in specific industries
Access to a Q&A database and tax researchers
Rooftop sales and use tax rates by address
Ability to create an automatically updated tax matrix for items or services and locations
Custom add-on library of products and services mapped to taxability and maintained by tax experts
Specialty industry add-ons for restaurant and telecommunications content
Global tax content add-ons to provide taxability information for companies operating internationally
Tax research add-ons tailored to your industry and region
Avalara Tax Research — Managed Services
Take your tax research even further with this add-on. Let us build customized tax research libraries for your products and services across all the states where you do business.
We update answers and notify you when we record tax law changes that impact your products and services.
It’s crucial your numbers are right when submitting bids for complex projects. Incorrect information regarding taxability for your products and services could cost you an important deal. Avalara helps you improve accuracy and peace of mind by giving you the customized content you need to answer your specific questions.
This item is not taxable. Texas does not tax new construction services. New construction services include attaching tangible personal property to real property during the initial construction of a property. Avalara Tax Research can help you identify taxability for specific uses of materials across a wide range of industries.
Content is shown for demonstration purposes only and is subject to change.
Avalara Tax Research — U.S. Telecom
Understand taxability and fees for U.S. telecommunications services across local, state, and federal levels.
With bundled phone charges for standard local and long-distance phone plans in Oregon, there could be up to seven taxes, fees, or surcharges involved.
Avalara helps you discover and apply the correct taxes for your various telecom, fixed VoIP, and/or wireless services.
The federal Telecommunications Relay Services (TRS) Fee is an optional pass-through. This is when the cost of the taxes is passed on to the customer. It is recoverable as part of the cost of telephone service, usually by means of a Carrier Cost Recovery Fee or Regulatory Fee line item. The line item cannot state the fee is for relay, deaf, or hearing-impaired charges.
Avalara Tax Research— U.S. Telecom identifies whether a tax or fee is imposed on the customer or the seller and whether that fee is required or optional to be passed through to the customer.
Content is shown for demonstration purposes only and is subject to change.
Avalara Tax Research — U.S. Restaurant
Keep up with changing rules, regulations, and taxes for restaurant and food and beverage industry businesses.
Kitchen equipment used for food preparation in Alabama is taxed at a reduced rate. In some other states, like Ohio, equipment used to prepare food is exempt entirely.
Avalara Tax Research helps businesses identify and take advantage of exemptions to save money.
The taxability of restaurant items depends on the materials and how the items are being used. For example, disposable flatware and cutlery, like paper napkins, plastic plates, and straws, are not taxable in North Carolina. This is because these items are considered as purchased for resale.
However, cloth napkins, silverware, and plates are taxable. This is because these items are owned by the restaurant and are not considered as purchased for resale.
With Avalara Tax Research, you can make more informed decisions about your restaurant supplies to make sure you find the supplies right for your business.
Content is shown for demonstration purposes only and is subject to change.
Avalara Tax Research — North America
Explore an expansive library of taxability information for companies doing business throughout North America.
- Find taxability details, tax laws, and rates for Canada, Mexico, and the rest of North America.
- Divide answers into cross-border and B2B/B2C content for more accurate results.
Sports shoes that are not for general use are taxable at the standard rate in Ontario, Canada. The standard rate is 13% as of September 28, 2021.
Avalara Tax Research divides the content for each country by industry, making it even easier to find your answers.
Content is shown for demonstration purposes only and is subject to change.
Avalara Tax Research — Europe
Find intuitive research for companies doing business in Europe and beyond with global tax rates for over 190 countries.
- Filter answers by inter- and intranational borders to find the information you need.
- Create tax charts filtered by location and transaction type (such as domestic/cross-border or B2B/B2C).
Understanding which government authorities administer international tax is crucial to your cross-border compliance. VAT and Intrastat in Bulgaria are administered by the Национална агенция за приходите (National Revenue Agency (NRA)). The telephone number for contacting the NRA is +359 0700 18 700 and the telephone number for contacting the NRA from abroad is +359 2 9859 6801. The email address for the NRA is infocenter@nra.bg (or nap@nra.bg for correspondence signed with an electronic signature).
Content is shown for demonstration purposes only and is subject to change.
Stand-alone tax research solutions designed for your industry
Avalara Tax Research for Accountants
Find the research your accounting practice needs to help better serve clients.
Discover a complete suite of solutions to help accounting firms grow and improve profitability.
Frequently asked questions
Tax Research is a family of self-service subscription-based products offered by Avalara following the acquisition of TTR. It provides sales tax content subscriptions and powerful research tools used by thousands of companies and tax professionals to help them get tax right.
An Avalara company, TTR stands for Transaction Tax Resources.
Avalara acquired TTR in October 2020.
Avalara acquired TTR to provide even more helpful information to our customers by expanding our already robust tax content database with TTR’s comprehensive and accessible tax research library.
Avalara Tax Research is helpful for everyone, but it’s especially ideal for finance and tax professionals, including tax directors, tax analysts, accountants, accounting directors, controllers, comptrollers, auditors, and more.
Tax Research products use an annual subscription model. Speak with a sales representative for more details on pricing for your company.
Yes. Tax Research specialists will work with you to find the information you need to handle audits with ease. Avalara Tax Research is used by state and local governments, and we get real-time feedback regarding our tax answers.
No. Avalara is proud to offer best-in-class support to help ensure you get the most from your tax research solution.
No. Avalara Tax Research is a stand-alone, web-based self-service research tool.
Yes. If you subscribe to Avalara Tax Research Standard or Tax Research Premium, our Contact Tax Expert feature lets you send a question to our research team and promptly receive an answer.
Reach out to a sales representative today to sign up and get started on getting tax right through better research.
See what our customers have to say
“TTR is quick to respond on providing any necessary guidance whether it be helping me find specific answers or helping with a topic that I can’t seem to find any information on.”
—Tax Professional, Automotive
“They have made complex research tasks a breeze, and at an affordable price. Every tax determination is cited and supported by the statutes, regs, rulings, and litigation that might apply.”
—Tax Manager, Banking and Finance
“I’ll be returning to my customer with confidence that the answer I am providing is correct and can be substantiated with the proper documentation needed.”
—Tax Manager, Technology