Experience the power of AI for faster, smarter tax research

Discover how Avi for Tax Research, the new Avalara AI-powered research assistant delivers faster, smarter tax research.
Discover how Avi for Tax Research, the new Avalara AI-powered research assistant delivers faster, smarter tax research.
Learning objectives
We cover:
How to use the AI-powered tax research assistant to get real-time, natural language answers
Ways to explore cross-border trade content, including AI-powered HS code classification
First-hand experiences and ROI stories from early adopters
The broader regulatory landscape and how more accurate research reduces audit risks
Albert Boulus
Lead Product Manager, Avalara
Albert focuses on delivering seamless registration and licensing solutions that simplify Avalara customers’ compliance burdens worldwide.
Vsu Subramanian
Senior Vice President- Content Engineering, Avalara
Vsu has 25 years of experience in engineering and technology, with deep expertise in AI, ML, and security. He was previously at Thomson Reuters, where he held senior leadership roles driving innovation and applied research.
Jim Lundy
Founder and CEO, Aragon Research
With over 30 years of experience in technology and strategy, Jim is a recognized expert in collaboration, content AI, and the digital workplace. Before founding Aragon, he held leadership roles at Gartner, Saba Software, and Xerox.
View on demand