Experience the power of AI for faster, smarter tax research

Discover how Avi for Tax Research, the new Avalara AI-powered research assistant delivers faster, smarter tax research.

Learning objectives We cover: The compliance challenges driving the need for AI-enabled research tools

How to use the AI-powered tax research assistant to get real-time, natural language answers

Ways to explore cross-border trade content, including AI-powered HS code classification

First-hand experiences and ROI stories from early adopters

The broader regulatory landscape and how more accurate research reduces audit risks

About the speakers

Albert Boulus

Lead Product Manager, Avalara Albert focuses on delivering seamless registration and licensing solutions that simplify Avalara customers’ compliance burdens worldwide.

Vsu Subramanian

Senior Vice President- Content Engineering, Avalara Vsu has 25 years of experience in engineering and technology, with deep expertise in AI, ML, and security. He was previously at Thomson Reuters, where he held senior leadership roles driving innovation and applied research.