ON-DEMAND WEBINAR

Experience the power of AI for faster, smarter tax research

Discover how Avi for Tax Research, the new Avalara AI-powered research assistant delivers faster, smarter tax research. 

Learning objectives

 

We cover:

 

  • The compliance challenges driving the need for AI-enabled research tools

  • How to use the AI-powered tax research assistant to get real-time, natural language answers

  • Ways to explore cross-border trade content, including AI-powered HS code classification

  • First-hand experiences and ROI stories from early adopters 

  • The broader regulatory landscape and how more accurate research reduces audit risks

About the speakers

Albert Boulus
Lead Product Manager, Avalara

Albert focuses on delivering seamless registration and licensing solutions that simplify Avalara customers’ compliance burdens worldwide.

Vsu Subramanian
Senior Vice President- Content Engineering, Avalara

Vsu has 25 years of experience in engineering and technology, with deep expertise in AI, ML, and security. He was previously at Thomson Reuters, where he held senior leadership roles driving innovation and applied research.

Jim Lundy
Founder and CEO, Aragon Research

With over 30 years of experience in technology and strategy, Jim is a recognized expert in collaboration, content AI, and the digital workplace. Before founding Aragon, he held leadership roles at Gartner, Saba Software, and Xerox.

